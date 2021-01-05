Specialty Silver Dollars Offered in Month-Long Heritage Auction

The latest Heritage month-long auction of US coins focuses on the ever-popular Morgan and Peace Dollar series, with an offering consisting of VAM varieties as well as Prooflike and Deep Mirror Prooflike Morgans. This auction is open for bidding now, with the concluding live session scheduled for Friday, January 8 at 6 PM CT.

Collectors of silver dollar varieties will find much to choose from among the nearly ninety distinct VAM varieties in this auction. This auction is particularly strong in Peace dollar varieties, notably lot 92114, the important 1934-S $1 Doubled Tiara, VAM-3 variety, graded MS62 by PCGS. Strong die doubling is evident throughout the rays of Liberty’s tiara on this Top 50 variety. The 1934-S is a better date in the series in Mint State overall, but VAM-3 is scarce. This piece is well struck and satiny, showing brilliant luster.

Additional notable coins in this auction include:

Bid on these silver dollars and all the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

