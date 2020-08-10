Spectacular Toned 1879-S Morgan Dollar in Stack's Bowers August Las Vegas Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……

The 1879-S Morgan represents the second year of the series and serves as a popular issue among type collectors and VAM variety specialists. Almost all of the 9,110,000 coins struck at San Francisco were not paid out, but remained in the Mint’s vaults and were gradually released in quantities in 1942 and again in the early 1960s. Most Mint State survivors come from those releases and often have bagmarks or other abrasions. These resulted from being moved around from vault to vault during counts in very heavy $1,000 face value sacks for the better part of 80 years. About two million examples remain in Uncirculated grades, with the vast majority in grades of MS-64 or lower.

While 1879-S Morgan dollars are often brilliant and untoned, a few have developed attractive toning from decades of favorable environmental factors. We are delighted to offer one of these stunning toned specimens in lot 5267 of our August 2020 Las Vegas Auction. Graded MS-64 (PCGS) and approved by CAC, the exceptional eye appeal is matched by superior surface quality. The obverse is pearly and virtually untoned, showcasing intense luster. The reverse displays vibrant swaths of electric blue and tangerine to the right and left, while the central eagle is largely brilliant and richly frosted.

This beautiful 1879-S Morgan dollar will be offered in Internet-Only Session 5 of our August 2020 Las Vegas Auction, which will take place on Tuesday, August 11 as lot 5267.