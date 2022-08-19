Stack’s Bowers Announces Auction Schedule for Sydney F. Martin Collection Part II

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the Sydney F. Martin Collection Part II will be held at the 2022 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Winter Expo in Baltimore in association with the C4 (Colonial Coin Collectors Club) annual convention. Syd was an avid member of C4, and the sale being held live during this convention is a tribute to his significant contributions to the club and the friendships he built among the members.

The auction sessions are currently scheduled for Thursday, October 27, and Friday, October 28, with the start times still to be determined. They will be hosted in the Baltimore Convention Center preceded by lot viewing earlier in the week. Showcased in this event will be 1785 and 1786 Connecticut coppers, Washingtonia, Rosa Americana coinage, and select French Colonials.

For more information about Part II of the Sydney F. Martin Collection, please contact Vicken Yegparian at [email protected] or Kevin Vinton at [email protected].

