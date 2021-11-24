Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce that its new rare coin gallery in historic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is open for business. Located at 1735 Market Street on the corner of 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the new gallery is situated in the heart of Center City among the area’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment. It is just blocks from iconic landmarks like the Comcast Center, Reading Terminal, and beautiful Philadelphia City Hall. It is also a 15-minute walk to the 30th Street Amtrak station, granting convenient access to collectors across the entire Northeast region. With the opening of this new gallery, Stack’s Bowers is thrilled to unite America’s greatest numismatic city with the country’s most accomplished rare coin firm.

This Philadelphia gallery offers the firm’s entire range of services covering all manner of numismatics. Collectors can sell their coins and paper money for top market value and browse an extensive selection for direct purchase. The gallery serves as an important resource for gold and silver bullion trading, appraisals, and auction expertise.

“We look forward to bringing our unsurpassed numismatic expertise to the Philadelphia community.” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella. “This city and its collectors have been crucial to the history and success of our business, and we are proud to now call Philadelphia home.”

The Philadelphia gallery will be led by Head Numismatic Trader Robert Avena, one of the industry’s most respected experts. Mr. Avena has been part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries team since 2000 and is a life member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the Silver Dollar Round Table, and the Florida United Numismatists (FUN). Joining him is store manager Mark Curcio, a life-long collector and dealer with over 35 years of experience encompassing the full spectrum of numismatics, from Ancient coins through modern world currency.

Showcased in the Philadelphia gallery is a magnificent Justh & Hunter bar recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck and weighing over 100 ounces. Central America went down in a hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas on September 12, 1857, taking the lives of 425 people and sending a king’s ransom in gold to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

For nearly 90 years, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has served as the hobby’s premier resource for collectors. Established in 1933 by brothers Joseph and Morton Stack, Stack’s Rare Coins quickly grew to become the nation’s leading numismatic firm. Stack’s Rare Coins held their first auction sale in 1935 and served as an official distributor of United States Mint commemoratives in 1936. The merger of Stack’s Rare Coins with American Numismatic Rarities in 2006, and then with Bowers and Merena in 2011, integrated the world’s greatest numismatic minds under one enterprise.

For more information about the firm’s new Philadelphia rare coin gallery or to make an appointment with one of their numismatic experts, call (267) 609-1804 or e-mail [email protected].