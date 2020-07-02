Stack's Bowers Announces Schedule for August Auction in Las Vegas

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce details of their upcoming August 2020 showcase auction of United States coins and paper money and World coins and currency. The live auction will be held August 5-7 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, in coordination with the recently announced PCGS Members Only Show.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction sessions will begin with paper money on Wednesday, August 5. Session A, featuring World currency will begin at 9 AM PT. United States paper money, offered in Session 1, will cross the auction block beginning at 3 PM PT time on the same day.

Thursday, August 6 will feature a full day of auctions, beginning with Session B, Ancient coins, at 9 AM PT, followed by Session C, World coins, at 1 PM PT. The day will be capped off by the firm’s prestigious Rarities Night offering (Session 2) which will commence at 2 PM PT. Among the featured collections in the August 2020 Rarities Night presentation is the ESM Collection of United States Large Cents and further selections from the Fairmont Collection.

The final day of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 auction will feature the vast range of United States coins and Exonumia and will begin at 9 AM PT on Friday, August 7.

“As the coin market continues to be quite strong, all of us are looking forward to another very successful auction event in August,” stated Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella. “As with our last three auctions, held in our Santa Ana headquarters in March and June, and cohosted with our Hong Kong office in May, we anticipate that our award-winning online bidding software will again provide the majority of the action, as has become typical for today’s auctions. But we are pleased to be able to offer in-person attendance for those who like to participate from the auction floor.”

The firm is committed to meeting local and federal safety restrictions and guidelines in place at the time of the sale and reiterates that the ongoing Covid-19 situation could result in location or other changes.

Lot viewing for the event will be available, by appointment only, at the firm’s Santa Ana, California headquarters from July 20-24, at the Grand Hyatt DFW, DFW Airport, Texas from July 31–August 2, and at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas from August 5-7.

For more information, visit StacksBowers.com, call 800-458-4646, or email info@stacksbowers.com.

