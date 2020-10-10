More than 2,500 Lots of World and Ancient Coins, Medals, and Paper Money Set to Cross the Auction Block this October

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce their upcoming Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auction of World and Ancient Coins, along with a great offering of World Paper Money. Building on their record-setting CCO auction of earlier this year, October’s sale features 2,548 quality lots, 25% more than the previous offering.

The sale will comprise three sessions and carry a high-end estimate totaling just short of $1.18 million.

Despite the disruptions to normal life that have resulted from COVID-19, the coin market remains quite robust, with Stack’s Bowers Galleries experiencing a surge in consignments as well as overall prices realized. The firm’s Collectors Choice Online auctions offer reduced turnaround time for consignors as well as an easy and efficient experience for buyers seeking desirable and exciting material in a time when there is a dearth of coin shows and in-person auctions.

In addition to their always well-balanced offering of numismatic material, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will focus on a number of areas where more advanced collector s will encounter numerous items of interest. Exceptionally high-grade modern issues from the Kings Norton Mint Collection offer numerous condition-sensitive rarities across both parts one and two, while the Polish section ranges from earlier hammered issues to more modern commemoratives.

Among other countries, the Straits Settlements and Philippines categories are also robust and well represented.

Meanwhile, the Mexico offering is deep and expansive, with great runs in the mid-19th-century reales issues and the later decimal period, along with some seldom-encountered ultra-modern pattern coinage.

Additionally, 179 lots of interesting art and historical medals cover a host of topics and present great artistry. Some of the more extensive runs include those pertaining to the Graf von Zeppelin and his famous, eponymous airships, peace treaties mostly from the 18th century, and the Nobel nominating committee.

Some CCO Highlights include:

Ancient Coins:

Lot 71029: JUDAEA. First Jewish War, 66-70 C.E. AR Shekel (13.58 gms), Jerusalem Mint, Year 2 (67/8 C.E.). NGC EF, Strike: 5/5 Surface: 2/5. Smoothing, Ex Jewelry.

Lot 71036: JULIUS CAESAR. AR Denarius (4.09 gms), Military mint traveling with Caesar, 49 B.C. NGC Ch EF, Strike: 4/5 Surface: 5/5.

Lot 71042: JULIUS CAESAR. AR Denarius (3.47 gms), Rome Mint; L. Aemilius Buca, moneyer, 44 B.C. NGC Ch VF, Strike: 4/5 Surface: 3/5.

Lot 71049: ANTONINUS PIUS, A.D. 138-161. AV Aureus (7.42 gms), Rome Mint, A.D. 143-144. NGC EF. Edge Marks.

Lot 71051: LUCIUS VERUS, A.D. 161-169. AV Aureus, Rome Mint, A.D. 164. ANACS AU-55.

Lot 71053: CARACALLA, A.D. 198-217. AV Aureus (7.43 gms), Rome Mint, A.D. 213. ANACS AU-50.

World Coins:

For more information on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries October 2020 CCO Auction of Ancient and World Coins and Paper Money, contact the firm today at 800-566-2580 or Info@StacksBowers.com.

