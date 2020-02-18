The Stack’s Bowers Galleries February 2020 Collectors Choice Sale is now online! Check out StacksBowers.com to view nearly 900 lots of U.S. coins and U.S. currency worth nearly $500,000 USD. All of the lots are unreserved! The auction closes live with an auctioneer on our website and mobile Apps on February 18, 2020. Our U.S. Currency session will begin at 9 AM PT followed by our Bullion and Semi Numismatic Coin session at 10:30AM PT. The sale concludes with our U.S. Coin session at 11 AM PDT.

Highlights Include:

90008 Fr. 271. 1899 $5 Silver Certificate. PMG Very Fine 30.

90009 Fr. 314. 1886 $20 Silver Certificate. PMG Choice Fine 15.

90026 Fr. 2211-Glgs. 1934 $1000 Federal Reserve Note. Chicago. PMG Choice Very Fine 35.

90030 Fr. 2405. 1928 $100 Gold Certificate. PMG Choice Very Fine 35.

91080 Lot of (4) 1927-28 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. (Uncertified). Mint State.

92027 1847 Braided Hair Cent. MS-64 RB (PCGS).

92065 1909 Lincoln Cent. VDB. MS-67 RD (PCGS).

92066 1909-S Lincoln Cent. VDB. MS-62 BN (PCGS).

92106 1889 Nickel Three-Cent Piece. Proof-67 (PCGS).

92138 1913-S Buffalo Nickel. Type II. MS-63 (PCGS).

92179 1909 Barber Dime. Proof-66 (PCGS).

92213 1883 Liberty Seated Quarter. Proof-65 (PCGS).

92264 1884 Liberty Seated Half Dollar. Proof-65 (NGC).

92266 1894 Barber Half Dollar. Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS).

92275 1917-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar. Reverse Mintmark. MS-63 (PCGS).

92357 1881 Morgan Silver Dollar. MS-66 (PCGS).

92420 1893-CC Morgan Silver Dollar. EF-45 (PCGS).

92570 1834-PLAIN-4 Classic Head Half Eagle. Plain 4. AU-55 (NGC).

92583 1905 Liberty Head Half Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS).

92745 1922 Grant Memorial Gold Dollar. No Star. MS-65 (PCGS).

92768 2008-W First Spouse $10. Jackson’s Liberty. Proof-70 Deep Cameo (PCGS).

92778 1876 Round 25 Cents. Liberty Head. BG-856. MS-62 (PCGS).

* * *

