Part of the August 5-7, 2020 Auction in Las Vegas, Nevada

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present the numismatic library of D. Brent Pogue in their August 2020 Public Auction Sale. While Brent Pogue did not focus on the library in the same manner as he did his magnificent coins and paper money, he was serious about acquiring important references and might well have assembled one of the great American libraries had he been able to continue the pursuit.

Numbering more than 100 lots, the books range from a handsome 17th-century work on medallic issues of 1500-1600 to volumes presented to him by Q. David Bowers over the years, many with personal inscriptions.

In between these bookends will be found many important references, from important plated Chapman sales to extremely rare items, such as one of five deluxe presentation copies of A.W. Browning on early quarters. Of particular note is a lot containing original Andrews, Maris and Chapman studies on the early large cents. Each is a great rarity in its own right but will be presented as one lot, in a custom box, as assembled by Brent Pogue.

Finally, perhaps too large to feature in a print advertisement but immensely historic nonetheless is a beautifully matched leather-bound set of The Numismatist, containing every issue from the rare original first six volumes (which once belonged to the first president of the ANA) through Volume 65 (1952).

The D. Brent Pogue Numismatic Library will lead off Session 3, beginning at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Friday, August 7. For more information on the Pogue Library, email John Pack at jpack@stacksbowers.com.

* * *

Selected Highlights From the D. Brent Pogue Numismatic Library

Magnificent leather-bound volume containing the first four large-format Chapman sales, with plates. The Bushnell, Warner, Cleneay, and Winsor sales.

Louis E. Eliasberg’s Personal Green’s Checklist. An incredible accounting of the formation of this famous American collection, in his own hand.

An Original Crosby with the Nova Constellatio Binding. With provenance to the likely original owner, G.T. McCombe, circa 1881.

Rare Work on Italian Coinage by Filippo Argelati. The complete six volumes, published between 1750 and 1759, with extensive illustrations.

S.H. Chapman’s personal copy of the 1915 H.O. Granberg Sale. Hardbound, named, and priced.

Extremely Rare Deluxe Leather A.W. Browning on Early Quarters. One of five such copies believed produced. With presentation inscription from Wayte Raymond to F.C.C. Boyd.

The Landmark 1907 Matthew Adams Stickney Collection Sale by Henry Chapman. Hardbound with original plates.

The 1912 George H. Earle, Jr. Sale by Henry Chapman. A handsome and original hardbound copy with the 39 original plates.

