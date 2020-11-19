Stack's Bowers January 2021 Auction to Feature Oro del Nuevo Mundo Collection

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce the sale of the Oro del Nuevo Mundo Collection in our January 2021 auction, to be held January 15-16 as an officially sanctioned auction of the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC). The collection represents one of the most significant offerings of Latin American coinage within recent memory, consisting of “Onza”-sized gold coins that span Latin America’s colonial period through many Republics.

The collection was assembled over the better part of two decades and contains many rarities that infrequently appear at auction. While it contains many “highest-graded” and “finest knowns”, the collector emphasized eye-appeal and strike, not technical grade.

Highlights of the Oro del Nuevo Mundo Collection

ARGENTINA. 8 Escudos, 1830-RA P. La Rioja Mint. NGC AU-55.

BOLIVIA. 8 Escudos, 1791-PTS PR. Potosi Mint Charles IV. NGC AU-58.

COLOMBIA. 8 Escudos, 1763-NR JV. Nuevo Reino Mint. Charles III. NGC MS-62.

COSTA RICA. Central American Republic. 8 Escudos, 1828-CR F. San Jose Mint. NGC MS-63+.

ECUADOR. 8 Escudos, 1840-QUITO MV. Quito Mint. PCGS MS-62 Gold Shield.

MEXICO. 8 Escudos, 1822-Mo JM. Mexico City Mint. Augustin I Iturbide. NGC MS-62.

