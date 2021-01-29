Stack’s Bowers March Auction to be Held in Las Vegas

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 2021 Auction has been relocated and will now be held in Las Vegas, March 23-26 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, in coordination with the PCGS Substitute Members Only Show. Lot viewing will take place in California, New York, and at the convention venue with dates to be announced.

Specific session details will also be forthcoming as the sale date approaches.

“As the Baltimore Convention Center remains closed, we are pleased to once again be associated with the PCGS Substitute Members Only Show in Las Vegas,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries March Auction will feature a number of historic collections and a diverse selection of numismatic items. United States coins are presented from the Norman G. Peters Collection, the Dr. Jeffrey A. Rudolph Collection, the A.J. Vanderbilt Collection, the E. Horatio Morgan Collection, The Collection of Silas Stanley Roberts, the Fairmont Collection, the Steve Studer Collection, and several others.

Early American pieces in the sale include a MS-66 RB (PCGS) 1796 With Pole half cent, an AU-53+ (PCGS) 1793 Liberty Cap cent, and a trio of Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollars with impressive pedigrees. Other highlights include exceptional Liberty Head and Indian Head gold, two impressive silver ingots weighing over 1,000 ounces each, and many other rarities.

The offering of United States currency is anchored by the magnificent Karelian Collection, which features a PCGS Banknote CU 63 Fr.167a $100 Legal Tender Note, a PMG EF 40 EPQ. Fr. 376 1891 $50 Treasury Note, and a PCGS Banknote Ch EF 45 Fr. 377 1890 $100 Treasury Note.

Clients unable to attend the live auction in Las Vegas can call 800-458-4646 or email info@stacksbowers.com to request phone descriptions from the firm’s specialists, place absentee bids, or arrange bidding by telephone. Live bidding will be available through the company’s website at www.StacksBowers.com or through their iOS and Android apps using technology recognized as the best in its class by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

