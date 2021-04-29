Stack’s Bowers May World Paper Money Auction to Feature Syria 100 Livres Color Trial Specimen

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……

Stack’s Bowers Galleries upcoming May World Paper Money Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction offers a wide variety of currency from many countries. One important note we are pleased to present is lot 70868: Syria P-85cts 1958 100 Livres Color Trial Specimen in PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

P-85cts 100 Livres is the highest denomination for the 1950 Series and the offered note is a Color Trial Specimen, displaying Specimen No. 126 and with a red specimen overprint. The face design has vivid colors and displays Arms at right and a watermark at left. The reverse of the note shows the water wheel of Hama. PMG comments “Previously Mounted”.

The Georgia Numismatic Association Show – (Almost) Back to Normal

By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack's Bowers Galleries

A couple weeks ago I attended the Georgia Numismatic Association (GNA) show in Dalton, Georgia. It was only the second show I have attended since last March (the other being the August 2020 Blue Ridge Numismatic Association Show also in Dalton). I am happy to report that the show was sold out from a table standpoint and dealer and collector activity was incredibly strong.

There was plenty of buzz in the room for dealer setup on Thursday, while on Friday the aisles were full of people actively buying and selling. There seemed to be plenty of interest from both dealers and collectors for all forms of United States currency. Buyers were actively looking for all large-size type and better small-size. Not surprisingly there was a feverish demand for high denomination notes.

Personally, it was a very welcome return to some form of normalcy. The majority of the attendees were still wearing masks, but in all significant ways, the show felt very much like those I attended prior to 2020. Many of the dealers I spoke to mentioned it had been one of their best shows ever. This bodes very well for our hobby moving forward. I believe it’s safe to say the market is strong and we are very close to a return to normalcy.