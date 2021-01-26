By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The March U.S. Currency Auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries will feature selections from the Karelian Collection, including a Fr.377 1890 $100 Treasury Note. It is popularly known as the “Watermelon Note” or “Baby Watermelon” (as opposed to its $1,000 “Grand Watermelon” counterpart) due to the distinctive large zeros found on the back of the note that bear an unmistakable resemblance to the fruit.

The face portrays Admiral David Farragut at right with a large 100 counter just left of center. Engraved signatures of Treasury officers Rosecrans and Huston are seen along the bottom border. A large brown spiked Treasury Seal is near the center.

Watermelon notes are represented by just one catalog number, of which 120,000 were printed and issued. Today only 35 examples are known, and of those, at least seven are in government or institutional collections and unavailable to collectors. The 1890 $100 Treasury Notes were replaced by the Series of 1891 notes which featured an “Open Back” design thought to deter counterfeiters. Both notes are highly sought after by collectors.

The Karelian Fr.377 note is graded Choice Extremely Fine 45 by PCGS Banknote. It carries an estimate of $200,000-$300,000 USD.

The Stack's Bowers Galleries March auction is scheduled for March 24-26, 2021.



Only PMG-Certified Mexico P-S302b 1914 100 Pesos Banco de Guerro

Stack’s Bowers is also pleased to offer a P-S302b 100 Pesos note issued by the Banco de Guerrero in a PMG Very Fine 30 grade in our February World Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction. This note is fully issued and has the later 1914 date. The Cathedral of Taxco is depicted at right on the face, with an ornate “100” counter at left. The reverse of the note depicts a lake at center flanked at left and right by ”100” counters. This note was printed by American Bank Note Company and retains ornate details typical of the printer. This is the sole example of this pick variety to have been graded by PMG at the time of cataloging. PMG comments “Rust”. PMG Pop 1/None Others Graded.

The Stack's Bowers Galleries February 2021 CCO will take place February 23 through 25, and will be posted online on February 2 for viewing and bidding.


