The rare coin market remains incredibly robust, with Chinese numismatics among the clear trend-setters. Within this environment of intense interest, venerable auction house Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio has assembled their largest—and sure-to-be their most valuable—Hong Kong auction to date, offering over 5,000 lots of coins, medals, tokens, and currency, with higher-end estimates surpassing $16.5 million.

At the forefront of this magnum opus of Asian and related numismatics is the Pinnacle Collection— aptly named for its astounding offerings. Presenting some of the rarest coins in the modern Japanese series, the collection features an exceedingly important Pattern set from year 3 of the Meiji era (1870). Estimated as high as $1.5 million, it is truly a national treasure and the only set held privately (the other being in a museum). Also notable is an outstanding array of early Obans, as well as Japan’s rarest modern-era circulating coin—a year 10 (1877) 20 Yen with a minuscule mintage of 29 pieces that bears an estimate of $300,000 to $600,000.

Among Chinese rarities are “Mukden Tiger” and “Long Whisker” pattern dollars, each with a high-end estimate of $250,000, and numerous other patterns that will undoubtedly achieve six figures.

The Pinnacle Collection also presents monumental Russian rarities, chief among which is a fabled pattern Ruble from the would-be emperor, Constantine I. Minted during the brief pseudo-interregnum in late 1825, it is one of just eight known, and among just three with a plain edge. Its last appearance at auction in 2004 saw a record hammer of $525,000, foreshadowing the current upward potential of this famous crown.

Moving on from the Pinnacle Collection, highly sought-after rarities are found throughout the catalog and include the finest certified “Flying Dragon” Dollar and a lovely Anhwei Dollar from Year 24 of Guang Xu (1898), each carrying estimates of $100,000 to $150,000. Minting refinements from the west are observed in pieces such as an immaculate Heaton mint specimen 50 Cents from Kwangtung and a tremendous “Matte Proof” pattern Dollar of Yuan Shih-kai from the skilled hand of Luigi Giorgi.

Among modern rarities is a never-before-seen, and presumed-to-be-unique grouping of 19 brass patterns that emanate from 1981 “Bronze Age” series. Important issues from around the region, like a 1906 10 Won from Korea and a Mint State silver 4 Baht from Thailand celebrating the 60th birthday of Rama IV, round out the tremendous offering.

Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Paper Money Highlights

In the currency portion of the April 2021 Hong Kong Auction, the increasingly varied interests of the audience have led Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio to include a wider array of banknotes from around the entire world. Of note is a full set of issues from Panama, including the second finest 20 Balboas and a near-Gem 10 Balboas.

From Pakistan, there is a 100 Rupees “Haj Pilgrim” specimen, graded PMG AU-55, while notes from Canada offer an extremely scarce serial number 1 Merchants Bank of Canada 5 Dollar note and a grouping of fancy solid serial-numbered Bank of Canada issues.

The highlight of the banknote auction, however, is the coveted “Black Dragon” or “Ooi-Long” 1 Yuan. The holy grail of early provincial currency, this exceptional example has been privately held for a number of years and is making its first major auction appearance since realizing $125,000 over a decade ago. The design features two black dragons facing one another, flanking a detailed vignette of a Kwangsi Dollar. The reverse shows a Kwangsi Bank handstamp at left, along with an inscription within the orange border that loosely translates to “no discount given” and “redeemable for silver at any branch.” This is undoubtedly a Chinese banknote collector’s dream and a specimen that belongs in the most advanced of notaphilic cabinets.

