Continuing a series of exceptionally impressive sales, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the results of their most recent January auction, an officially sanctioned auction of the 2021 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC). Containing 3,690 lots spread across ancient coins and world coins, tokens, medals, and currency, this sale realized a total of over $8.43 million – well surpassing the median pre-sale estimate of $7.24 million – and featured a total sell-through rate of 94%.

While the sale was held in California and not the usual New York Convention venue, participation was extremely robust. The firm’s online capabilities, such as the recently acquired Coins In Motion technology, were vital to connecting the live auction experience with bidders who participated from locations across the globe.

All prices listed include the buyer’s fee.

Gold rarities attracted the greatest fanfare, with a fabulous “royal” presentation 8 Escudos from Mexico fetching the highest total at $312,000. A 100 Lire Prova from Italy and an apparently unique gold Medallic 24 Ducats from Salzburg in Austria also each sold for six figures, settling at $144,000 and $114,000, respectively.

Mexico and Austria continued that robust performance. Two Mexican War of Independence issues, a 4 Escudos from 1812 and an 8 Escudos from 1821 sold for $168,000 and $48,000. From Austria, a gold Medallic 10 Ducats brought $90,000 and a gold 1/4 Taler of 6 Ducat weight realized $84,000.

Latin American-focused coins—like those found in the Oro del Nuevo Mundo and Matthew Orsini collections—brought incredible results. Pieces from Costa Rica in particular set the bar, with two records being achieved for that country. The single finest certified Costa Rican 8 Escudos brought $90,000, the same price realized by an extensively provenanced 20 Pesos from 1873.

Among other specialties, a “Family Ruble” of Nicholas I of Russia, brought $78,000, a stunning Mint State Tarentum Stater from ancient Greece sold for $66,000, and a tremendously pedigreed Danish West Indies countermark fetched an astounding $57,600.

In the paper money sessions, Canadian issues were among the strongest lots, with a 2 Dollar Royal Canadian Bank note from 1865 realizing $30,000 and a 1 Dollar Dominion of Canada note from 1898 selling for $16,800. Issues from the Americas featured a Panamanian 10 Balboas from 1941 that brought a spectacular total of $24,000.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ great offerings in the ancient and world department continue with their Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auction set for February and the always eagerly anticipated Hong Kong sale in early April. If you would like to take advantage of the great market climate and are looking to consign single items or collections and inventories, contact a Stack’s Bowers Galleries consignment director today to achieve the best possible return on your material.

Additional Important January 2021 Prices Realized Include:

Ancient & World Coins