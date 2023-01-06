Stack’s Bowers to Headline New York Numismatic Convention With World and Ancient Coin Auction

Capitalizing on the momentum of a record-breaking 2022, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries World and Ancient Coin Department is pleased to offer a massive selection spanning nearly all areas of numismatics in their capacity as an Official Auctioneer of the 2023 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC). Delivering more than 5,700 lots, this sale truly provides something for everyone at all budget levels. The auction offers 14 live and internet sessions over the course of a week, with sessions to be held in New York City on January 13-15 and in Costa Mesa, California, from January 16 through 20.

Among the 845 lots of ancient coins will be found several premium rarities that are sure to attract much attention from those who love classical numismatics.

Lot 20016 offers one of the most popular of all ancient coins, a Dionysios I Syracuse Dekadrachm Graded NGC EF, Strike 5/5 Surface: 4/5 Fine Style. Engraved and signed by Kimon, this example displays with clarity the workmanship and desirability of Kimon Dekadrachms.

A wonderful Bosporos Stater from Pantikapaion, lot 20073, graded NGC AU Strike: 5/5 Surface: 4/5 Fine Style, is the highest estimated ancient lot in the January NYINC sale at $150,000-$175,000.

Those who collect Roman coinage will be thrilled by lots 20181 and 20190, scarce Aurei of Pertinax and Carinus graded Ch EF and Ch AU, respectively.

Several strong collections of world coins offer premium and seldom-seen rarities. Leading the way is the Taraszka Collection of Polish Rarities. Nearly all the coins in this collection have been off the market for years, and we expect certain pieces will once again disappear into collections for a generation. A single 10 Ducat would be a rare offering; the Taraszka Collection, however, offers five pieces of this weight. In addition, there are other rare multiple Ducat weight issues and single Ducats from elusive mints such as Malbork, Riga, and Vilnius.

The Sigma Collection offers a plethora of elusive and desirable Russian rarities that are certain to be in high demand when they cross the auction block. A fabled Family Ruble from 1835, far rarer than the 1836, graded NGC MS-63 leads the way. As one of the few types of world coins to surpass the $1,000,000 mark in the past, the $400,000-$600,000 estimate reflects its potential. Additionally, the Sigma Collection offers a Mint State example of the 37-1/2 Rubles, the largest gold coin ever minted in imperial Russia. Some Pattern Novodel Rubles, including lot 22206, an 1807 Novodel Graded Specimen-53, are also among the highlights of the Sigma Collection and are certain to generate much enthusiasm.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presents a strong Latin American offering in this sale, featuring several stunning patterns, including lot 21309, a Gold 5 Venezolanos Essai graded PCGS Specimen-65. With an estimated mintage of just 10, every Venezuelan collector would be thrilled to acquire this pattern.

Lot 21312 offers another very rare Venezuelan pattern, a stunning Reeded Edge Venezolano Essai Graded PCGS PROOF-62. This lot, when coupled with lot 21311 (the plain edge variety of the same type), graded NGC PROOF-63, offers a stunning pair that should hold great appeal for any collector of Latin American coinage.

Lot 21097 delivers a beautiful Colombian Pattern 20 Pesos graded PCGS Specimen-62 with an estimate of $40,000-$60,000, illustrating the depth and breadth of the Latin American rarities offered.

With such an impressive offering, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries New York International Numismatic Convention auction figures to be a seminal event for anyone interested in world or ancient numismatics. All lots are available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. For more information call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

Other Auction Highlights Include: