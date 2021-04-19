Magnificent Lulu Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars Featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2021 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present the Lulu Collection, the #1 all-time finest PCGS Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set, 1941-1947, in their June 2021 Auction. Nearly all 20 half dollars in the Lulu Collection Short Set rank at the very top of the PCGS Population Report, with the majority also approved by CAC. Assembled with a focus on strong luster and beautiful toning, the Lulu Collection matches exceptional eye appeal with superior surface quality.

With an amazing nine coins graded MS-68 or MS-68+, the Lulu Collection represents perhaps the most important offering of Short Set dates in decades. Highlights from this impressive cabinet include MS-68+ CAC examples from 1942 and 1943, a 1943-S in MS-67+ CAC, and a 1944 in MS-68 CAC.

A Short Set comprises the second part of the two-folder set for Walking Liberty half dollars produced by Whitman in the mid-20th century. The first folder contained most of the series from 1916 through 1940, with the balance included in the second “shorter” folder. Many decades later, this Short Set format has been embraced by modern collectors and continues to be a highly competitive approach to the series. As the Short Set includes the wartime issues of 1942-1945, it draws significant demand from World War II enthusiasts, as well.

Consisting of just 20 coins, the Short Set can be readily completed in lower Mint State but is a significant challenge at the highest levels of preservation and production quality. The Lulu Collection, at the very pinnacle of these standards, will be a landmark offering for Walking Liberty half dollar specialists.

The Lulu Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set, 1941-1947 will be featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2021 Showcase Auction hosted at the firm’s state-of-the-art auction gallery in their new Costa Mesa, California headquarters. The Stack’s Bowers Galleries June sale arrives on the heels of record-setting auctions in March and April that saw combined prices realized above $60 million. With seven lots from these events exceeding $1 million, the numismatic market clearly remains strong heading into the firm’s summer auction season.

Select Highlights From the Lulu Collection

1941 MS-68+ (PCGS) – The Sole Finest.

1941-S MS-67 (PCGS) – None Finer.

1942 MS-68+ (PCGS) CAC – Sole Finest.

1942-D MS-68 (PCGS) CAC – None Finer (Only MS-68 at CAC).

1942-S MS-67+ (PCGS) – None Finer.

1943 MS-68+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

1943-S MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

1944 MS-68 (PCGS) CAC – None Finer (Only MS-68 at CAC).

1944-D MS-68 (PCGS) – Sole Finest.

1945 MS-68 (PCGS) – Sole Finest.

1945-S MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

1946 MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

1946-D MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

1946-S MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC – None Finer.

* * *

For questions about the Lulu Collection or to order a copy of the printed catalog, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone at 800-566-2580 or by email at Info@StacksBowers.com.

