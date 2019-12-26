Excellent New Zealand Sterling Coinage From The Fenton Collection​

New Zealand Sterling Coinage from the Fenton Collection by Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



The British Commonwealth has spawned a seemingly endless array of coinages featuring the contemporary reigning monarch along with more indigenous iconography, allowing for a series of issues across the commonwealth of nations that feel similar yet is each different in its own way.

Though the island country of New Zealand may be some 11,000 miles from England, the coinage of the two–beginning with the former’s first official issues in 1933–certainly has a similar feel. First up are the iconic numismatic representations of Kings George V and VI, familiar to any collector, followed thereafter by the continually changing renditions of the current sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

Similar, too, are the denominations themselves and overall coinage system. There, however, the close ties end, with the reverses allowing for a more distinct, local flair and feel. Whether they be representations of the hei-tiki (1/2 pennies), crossed patus (3 pences), and a Māori warrior (shillings), or those of a kiwi (florins), the extinct huia (6 pences), and the tui (pennies), indigenous aspects of the Māori and endemic avian iconography present an appearance that most distinctly signifies New Zealand.

Our upcoming Official Auction of the 2020 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) will present the Fenton Collection of New Zealand Sterling Coinage, a stunning set that has been finely cultivated and curated for the best possible representations of the dates across the circulation strikings. This tremendous collection offers a vibrant and robust date run of 1/2 crowns all the way down to 1/2 pennies, ranging from the period late in the reign of George V, continuing with the reign of George VI, and ending with the young head issues from early in the reign of Elizabeth II. While dates both common and rare are represented, the exceptional quality remains unchanged throughout, as most of the pieces are tied for the finest known–with some even standing alone as the singular finest examples listed in the PCGS census.

Whether you are a keen collector of New Zealand issues or a novice looking to add some splendid kiwi types to your collection, this monumental set is assuredly not to be missed. Please visit StacksBowers.com to view all of the coins that comprise this stunning array!

While there, be sure to view our upcoming auction schedule and future offerings, where you may register and participate in this and other forthcoming sales.

We are always seeking coins, medals, and paper money for our future sales, and are currently accepting submissions for our next Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auction will be in February 2020. Following that, our next larger format auction will be our Official Auction of the Hong Kong Show in March 2020—a monumental event that will mark our 10th anniversary of auctions in Asia! If you would like to learn more about consigning, whether a singular item or an entire collection, please contact one of our consignment directors today and we will assist you in achieving the best possible return on your material.

