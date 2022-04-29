Sunday Auction #1220 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 475 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values, 175 No Reserve Lots, and 150 Morgan and Peace Dollars from the Maverik Collection.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1913-D 1c PCGS MS66+ RD; a vibrantly neon toned 1851 3cS PCGS MS67+; a stunningly pleasing 1892 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen; a key date 1911-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS63; and a low-mintage 1938 Oregon 50c PCGS MS68.

Auction #1220 is anchored by complete and stunning sets of circulation Morgan and Peace Dollars. All running with NO RESERVE through DLRC’s special Guaranteed Auction Program (GAP). Highlights include a sharply defined 1884-S $1 PCGS MS62; a highly sought-after 1889-CC $1 PCGS MS62; a handsome slider 1892-S $1 PCGS AU58; an attractively golden-toned 1893-S $1 PCGS AU53; a lustrous O-Mint 1895-O $1 PCGS MS61; and a key date 1934-S $1 PCGS MS64.

The second collection featured in Auction #1220 is a near-complete set of Proof Morgan Dollars. Absolutely jaw-dropping, each piece in this collection boasts both outstanding quality and superb eye appeal. All these beauties are running with NO RESERVE through DLRC’s special Guaranteed Auction Program (GAP). Highlights include a rare Proof-only 1895 $1 NGC Proof 62, as well as a flashy first-year issue 1878 8TF $1 NGC Proof 66 Cameo ex: Pacific Rim Collection; a premium Cameo Gem 1880 $1 NGC Proof 67 Cameo; a flawlessly toned 1886 $1 PCGS Proof 67+; a bright blast white 1888 $1 NGC Proof 67 Cameo; and a brilliantly blinding lustrous 1902 $1 NGC Proof 66 Cameo.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 8.

