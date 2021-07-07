Summer FUN July 13-15 Heritage Auction Accepting Bids Now

Heritage Auctions World Headquarters in Dallas will host the July Summer FUN auction although lot viewing will take place at the Expo in Orlando. Highlights include an 1884 Trade dollar (Ex: Norweb), some great early type coins, plus plenty of branch mint gold. The Premier Session is Tuesday evening, July 13, followed by a robust Floor Session on Wednesday evening, July 14. Our Online Internet Session will be held on Thursday afternoon,

July 15.

Featured Collections in this auction include the following:

The Utah Collection of Charlotte Gold Coinage is a fine collection of North Carolina gold lacking only a handful of dates among all Charlotte Mint gold dollars, quarter eagles, and half eagles. The collection is almost entirely Mint State coins grading MS61 to MS64, with a few examples in Choice About Uncirculated to near-Mint conditions. Highlights include 40 coins in Tuesday evening’s Premier Session alone, with the balance of the collection frequenting Wednesday evening’s gold offerings. Here are just a few lots of note:

Branch mint Liberty double eagles and Saint-Gaudens twenties fortify a strong Summer FUN double eagle offering in The Feb Iris Village Collection. Several Choice examples of New Orleans, San Francisco, and Carson City twenties will benefit from today’s broad interest in collector-caliber twenty dollar gold. Of special note is an 1861-O double eagle certified XF45 PCGS, the sought-after and enigmatic issue struck under Union, State, and Confederate authorities. Two heavyweight gold bars flex their muscle during the Premier Session – a 39.74-ounce Kellogg and Humbert gold ingot, and a very large 160.64-ounce Justh & Hunter gold ingot. Both ingots are SS Central America recoveries.

Early silver type galore makes up this exceptional, collector-friendly Kessler Family Collection, focused on early half dollars and early dollars. Some Seated Liberty examples and a Gobrecht dollar are included in the offering. These coins are invariably Choice for their grades, which range from VF to About Uncirculated. A few Mint State coins are mixed in for good measure. Several Premier Session Flowing Hair coins lead the way, although The Kessler Family Collection is well represented all three Summer FUN sessions. Many popular varieties are sure to inspire strong collector bidding, giving our dealer clients a run for their money.

Over the years, Chris Dempsey has assembled one of the finest Hobo nickel collections ever formed. His perceptive eye and keen instincts are evidenced throughout the collection. The Chris Dempsey Collection of Hobo Nickels, Part II includes a great group of two-sided hobo nickels, plus some excellent examples by Bert Wiegand and George Washington “Bo” Hughes, as well as many other OHNS-named artists and some Superior work by unknown carvers. As seen in Part I of the Dempsey nickels, anyone who has an interest in Hobo nickels will find something to bid on within this collection. The popularity of these rare and uniquely interesting nickels continues to grow by the day.

This compact Stockbridge Collection of better date-and-variety gold includes both round and octagonal Panama-Pacific fifty dollar gold pieces, a Gem Pan-Pac quarter eagle, plus several other examples of important, early-date gold. Saint-Gaudens twenties include a Mint State 1929 double eagle, the well-known “melt rarity” missing from many collections.

The world component of The Marianna Collection comprises almost exclusively British hammered gold coins, primarily of the late Plantagenet kings and the House of York. These coins will be part of our August ANA Signature and Platinum World Coins Sale #3094. We are pleased to present U.S. coins from The Marianna Collection as part of this Summer FUN auction – a small but interesting group of key issues from various series. A pair of key Mercury dimes joins other Mint State coins that include an Uncirculated 1877 Indian Head cent, plus an 1877 Seated quarter and half dollar in notably high Mint State grades.

Heritage remains mindful of the improving COVID situation. This year’s Summer FUN auction will be conducted in Dallas, abiding by protocols that maximize the safety of our guests and employees. We have scheduled the auction to allow those attending the Summer FUN auction in Florida to complete their travels prior to the live auction.

This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

