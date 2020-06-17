500th Anniversary of the Taler by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and taler enthusiasts,

in 2020 the taler celebrates its 500th birthday, though it’s obviously possible to argue about the date. Which coin should we refer to as the “first” taler, after all? The 1486 guldiner from Tyrol minted by Sigismund “Rich in Coin”? Or rather the guldiner from Joachimsthal, whose name was shortened by silver merchants to “joachimstaler” and later to “taler” and which thus was the reason for the name of this denomination?

Anyway, the technical specifications of the multiple silver coin from Joachimsthal were determined in 1520, and that’s why we celebrate 500 years of the taler this year. And if you would like to know why this denomination was neither named after the guldiner from Tyrol nor after the Saxon issues from Annaberg but after this coin, of all, don’t miss out on watching our film.

It also presents the most beautiful early talers from the upcoming auction 337. You will see: catalogue 337 provides you with many good reasons for celebrating the 500th birthday of the taler with us.

You have also the possibility to view selected rarities in our Video-Viewing to get a further impression of the quality of the pieces.

If you are unable or do not wish to attend the auctions in person, we offer you, in addition to the well-known possibilities of written bids and telephone bidding, free live bidding via AUEX.

We hope you enjoy studying our auctions.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Happy Birthday, Taler: Highlights From Auction 337

On January 9, 1520, the Czech diet passed an edict determining the technical specifications of a coin, the name of which was to change history. The guldiner from Joachimsthal was born. This name lives on in our taler.

Hence, 2020 we celebrate the 500th birthday of the taler. A perfect occasion to tell its story.

Lot number 32

Schleswig-Holstein.

Frederick I.

Taler 1522, Husum.

Extremely rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 50.000 euros

Lot number 311

County of Lippe.

Simon V.

Guldengroschen (Taler) 1528, Lippstadt.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 100.000 euros

Lot number 334

County of Lippe.

Simon Henry.

Reichstaler 1672, Detmold.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 30.000 euros

Lot number 753

City of Brunswick.

Double reichstaler 1624.

2nd known specimen. Very fine.

Estimate: 30.000 euros

Lot number 1270

City of Lübeck.

Reichstaler (32 schillings) 1712.

Very rare. Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 35.000 euros

Lot number 1332

Paderborn.

Franz Arnold von Wolff-Metternich zur Gracht.

Reichstaler 1716, Neuhaus.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 30.000 euros

Auction Timeline

Monday, June 22, 2020, 2 pm to 6 pm CET

Lot 1-389: The Dr. Hergen Boyksen Collection: Schleswig-Holstein; Coins of the counts and princes of the House of Lippe

Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10 am to 7 pm CET

Lot 390-640: Germany: Altenburg to Bavaria (up to Ludwig II)

Lot 641-1110: Germany: Bavaria (starting with Maximilian II) to Harz

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10 am to 7 pm CET

Lot 1111-1391: Germany: Henneberg to Reuss

Lot 1392-1863: Germany: Saxony – Würzburg, medals, emergency coins, multiple lots, Habsburg/Austria

