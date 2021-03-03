Tauler and Fau Selection from Auction 77 Ancient and World Coins

Tauler and Fau´s Auction 77 features 391 lots and closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, beginning at 04:00 p.m. CET

This sale features an important selection of numismatic rarities of Ancient, Spanish, World Coins, and Banknotes. You will find in the Greek coin selection a rare tetradrachm minted in Persepolis under the kings of Persia and a very rare stater of Mysia with a forepart of a Sphinx represented on the obverse.

Highlights of the ancient Roman coin selection include a spectacular aureus of Antoninus Pius that is only the second specimen known and an extremely rare and unusually fine condition denarius of Sextus Pompey minted in Hispania. Only five other examples of this denarius have been auctioned in the past 20 years. Also, you will find a magnificent selection of Roman Republican, Imperatorial, and Imperial coins.

In the category of Medieval coins, we can highlight a magnificent selection of unique and extremely rare specimens of different mints and values.

Among the Spanish Monarchy selection of coin lots, you will find an extremely rare 4 escudos gold cob of Philip IV minted in Madrid that features the full date and rectified assayer. Only one other specimen is known.

Also, you will find a 4 reales 1607 of Philip III minted in Segovia, a specimen of the highest rarity, that we cannot find another example auctioned in the last 20 years and it’s missing from the most important collections of Spanish Coins. This category closes with a really good variety of 1, 2, 4, and 8 reales of peninsular and colonial mint marks.

In the World Coins category, we can highlight a good selection of 2 Thaler of Germany and Austria, as well as two extremely rare 5 pesos of Mexico: 1882 Culiacán assayer “D” and 1881/0 Mexico mint.

* * *

Highlights from Tauler and Fau Auction 77

Lot 97 : Antoninus Pius. Aureus. 140-143 AD. Rome. (Spink-4007). (Ric-72d). (Cal-1553). Obverse: ANTONINVS AVG PIVS P P P TR P COS III. Laureate bust left. Rev.: IOVI STATORI. Jupiter standing facing with scepter and beam of rays. Au. 7.21 g. Ex Classical Numismatic Group 105 (2017) lot 901. Possibly only the second specimen known. Of the highest rarity. XF.

Starting Price: 4,500 euros (about $5,427 USD)

Lot 98 : Antoninus Pius and Marcus Aurelius. Aureus. 140 AD. Rome. Issue with M. Aurelius as Caesar. (Ric-416). (Cal-1424). Anv.: ANTONINVS AVG PIVS P P TR P COS III. Draped cuirassed bust of Antoninus right. Rev.: AVRELIVS CAESAR AVG P II F COS. Draped cuirassed bust of Marcus Aurelius right. Au. 7,47 g. Minor scratch on the obverse. Perfectly centered struck. Beautiful specimen. Of the highest rarity. Almost XF/XF.

Starting Price: 5,000 euros (about $6,030 USD)

Lot 367: Mexico. 5 pesos. 1882. Culiacan. D. (Km-412.2). Au. Of the highest rarity and among the most fabled dates in the entire Cap & Scales 5 Pesos series with its existence being but a rumor to most of the well-connected specialists in the field of Mexican numismatics.

Adding to the intrigue, this is the only known 5 Pesos date with the “D” assayer initial; a curiosity that resulted from no known coins existing in the years that immediately precede or follow 1882. Slabbed by NGC as MS64. Only 3 specimens auctioned in the last 20 years. Mintage: 174.

Starting Price: 6,000 euros (about $7,236 USD)

Lot 94: Vespasian. Aureus. 69-70 AD. Rome. (Ric-28). (Cal-607). (Bmc-28). Anv.: IMP CAESAR VESPASIANVS AVG, laureate head of Vespasian right. Rev.: COS ITER TR POT, Pax seated left, holding branch and caduceus. Au. 7,35 g. Struck in high relief on a full flan and a superb portrait. Some scratches on reverse. Virtually as struck and almost Fdc. UNC/Almost UNC.

Starting Price: 5,000 euros (about $6,030 USD)

Lot 215: Philip IV (1621-1665). 4 escudos. 1646. Madrid. A/V superada de cruz. (Cal-1861). (Tauler-44b). Au. 13,49 g. Rectified assayer. Full date. Only one other specimen known. Extremely rare. Almost XF.

Starting Price: 4,000 euros (about $4,824 USD)

Lot 15: Kings of Persia. Vahbarz (Orbozos). Tetradrachm. 200-150 BC. Persepolis. (Alram-526). Obv.: Diademed head of Vahbarz to right, with luxuriant mustache and jutting beard; wearing kyrbasia or satrapal hat, with flap down to form a visor, and pendant earring. Rev.: Fire Temple; to left, Vahbarz standing right in an attitude of prayer; to right, standard. . Ag. 16,21 g. Rare. Choice VF.

Starting Price: 3,000 euros (about $3,618 USD)

Lot 78: Sextus Pompey. Sexergue Pompeius Magnus. Denarius. 45-44 BC. Hispania. (Sydenham-1043). (Ffc-25). (Craw-477/2). (Cal-1160). Obv.: SEX. MAGNVS SAL. IMP. head of Pompey Ieft. Rev.: PIETAS behind Pietas standing left, holding palm-branch in right hand and sceptre in left hand. Ag. 3,73 g. Extremely rare and in unusually fine condition for this difficult issue. only five other examples offered in the past 20 years. Choice VF.

Starting Price: 1,500 euros (about $1,809 USD)

Lot 355: Austria. Ferdinand III. 2 thaler. 1641/39. Graz. (Km-876.1). (Dav-A3186). Ag. 56,72 g. Clear rectification of date. Very rare. Choice VF.

Starting Price: 1,200 euros (about $1,447 USD)

* * *