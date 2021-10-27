Tauler and Fau Auction 96 of Ancient, Spanish, and World Coins Open Through Nov. 3

Auction 96 from Tauler and Fau features 273 lots and closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, beginning at 04:00 p.m. (Central European Time), exclusively online.

This Tauler and Fau sale features an important selection of rare Ancient, Spanish, and World Coins. You will find, in the Greek Coins section, a very rare Aegina stater with a sharply struck land tortoise on the obverse, a really attractive and Fine Style tetradrachm of Sicily with a beautiful bluish patina, and an extremely rare gold stater of Ptolemy I Soter.

In the Roman Coins section, we can highlight a virtually-as-struck aureus of Tiberius perfectly centered with original luster, and a well-centered and extremely rare aureus of Galba that shows Livia on the reverse, standing with a patera and a long scepter – along with the legend DIVA AVGVSTA.

In the Spanish Coins section, we can highlight an extremely rare Philip IV 50 reales “Cincuentín” of 1659 over 1631 from Segovia. We know of 16 examples, of which eight are in public collections. Commissioned on behalf of a few silver merchants who were well aware of the benefits and prestige obtained from the possession and display of these imposing coins, a short mintage of 134 coins of this date was authorized by the king. It bears a bold aqueduct mint mark of Segovia with pleasing surfaces. Luster on obverse.

Also, we can highlight a Philip V 1721 over 19 8 escudos of Segovia, “Cross type”, slabbed by NGC as MS62. “Top Pop”, the best known in the NGC census. Very rare in this preservation. A similar specimen encapsulated as AU58 was auctioned at Daniel Frank Sedwick on May 7, 2021, for $45,000 USD. A magnificent example with original luster and only one specimen known.

The Spanish period is full of rarities, with an excellent selection of 8 escudos and 8 reales.

In the Tauler and Fau World Coins section, we highlight an 8 reales of Central American Republic of 1824 from the Guatemala Mint, slabbed by NGC as MS65, Ex Lissner Collection. Also, you will find an 8 Escudos of 1850 from the Quito Mint (Ecuador), with lovely orange tones and fields intact. One of the most difficult dates of the whole series. A coin that collectors of Latin American coins will find particulary appealing.

Selected Highlights from Tauler and Fau Auction 96

Lot 1131: Philip IV (1621-1665). 50 reales. 1659/31. Segovia. BR (Bernardo de Pedrera Negrete). (Cal-1708). (Km-81.5). Ag. 171.03 g. Very rare, we know 16 examples of which eight are in public collections. Commissioned on behalf of a few silver merchants who were well aware of the benefits and prestige obtained from the possession and display of these imposing coins, a short mintage of 134 coins of this date was authorized by the King. Bold aqueduct mint mark of Segovia with pleasing surfaces. Luster on obverse.

This coin is exempt from any export license fee.

Starting Price: 15,000€

Lot 1145: Philip V (1700-1746). 8 escudos. 1721/19. Segovia. F. (Cal-2262). (Cal onza-455). Au. Cross type. Clear overdate. Slabbed by NGC as MS62. “Top Pop”, the best known in the NGC census. Very rare in this preservation. A similar specimen encapsulated as AU58 was auctioned at Daniel Frank Sedwick on 07.05.2021 for $45.000 USD.

Starting Price: 15,000 €

Lot 1066: Tiberius. Aureus. 14-37 CE. Lugdunum. (Ric-29). (Bmcre-46). (Cal-294). Obv.: TI CAESAR DIVI AVG F AVGVSTVS. Head of Tiberius right. Rev.: PONTIF MAXIM. Livia (as Pax) seated left with spear and olive branch. Au. 7.76 g. In an exceptional state of preservation. An attractive portrait, virtually as struck. Almost MS.

Starting Price: 8,000 €

Lot 1271: Central American Republic. 8 reales. 1824. Guatemala. M (Manuel Eusebio Sánchez). (Km-4). Ag. Slabbed by NGC as MS 65 WINGS APPROVED (Top Pop). Superb gem with prooflike surfaces and beautiful original violet-blue toning. Incredible strike, incredible color, incredible coin. Only three coins of the entire spread of all dates of the Central American Republic have reached MS 65. None higher.

Ex Lissner Collection 1/8/2014, lot 1705: Sold for $14,000 USD.

This coin is exempt from any export license fee.

Starting Price: 5,000 €

Lot 1026: Ptolemaic Kings of Egypt. Ptolemy I Soter. Stater. 305-285 BCE. Kyrene. (Sng Ans-426 var). (Svoronos-Pt.101). Obv.: Diademed head right, wearing aegis around neck. Rev.: Alexander, holding thunderbolt in right hand, standing left in a chariot drawn by four elephants left; I and two monograms in exergue. Au. 7.34 g. Double-struck on reverse. Of the highest rarity. The example offered here is one of his earliest gold staters which, apart from bearing his portrait on the obverse, also gives his name and title of King on the reverse. The quadriga of elephants is presumably a reference to Ptolemy’s connection with Alexander the Great and reminiscent of Alexander’s eastern victories. Almost XF.

Starting Price: 9,000 €

Lot 1125: Philip III (1598-1621). 8 reales. 1611. Zaragoza. CA. (Cal-996). Obv.: ✠ PHILIPPVS • II • DEI • G. Rev.: ✠ ARAGONVM • REX • 1611. Ag. 26.46 g. Of the highest rarity. A few specimens known. Beautiful patina. Almost XF.

Starting Price: 7,000 €

Lot 1069: Galba. Aureus. 68-69 CE. Rome. (Ric-223). (Cal-474). (Ch-57). Obv.: IMP SER GALBA CAESAR AVG P M. Laureate bust right. Rev.: DIVA AVGVSTA. Livia standing with a patera and a long sceptre. Au. 7.28 g. Light scratchs, otherwise well centered struck. Extremely rare. Choice VF.

Starting Price: 5,000 €

Lot 1006: Attica Islands. Aegina. Stater. 456/45-431 BCE. (Sng Cop-517). (Dewing-1683). (Gillet-948). Obv.: Land tortoise with segmented shell seen from above, head in profile to left. Rev.: Large square incuse with a heavy skew pattern. Ag. 12.18 g. Struck in high relief on a broad and beautifully toned. Ex Sabine Bourgey Numismatique. AU/XF.

Starting Price: 2,500 €

Lot 1142: Philip V (1700-1746). 8 escudos. 1729. Madrid. JJ. (Cal-2188). (Cal onza-374). Au. Second bust. Without value indication. Slabbed by NGC as AU DETAILS Polished. Very rare.

Starting Price: 5,000 €

Lot 1270: Central American Republic. 1 real. 1824. Guatemala. M (Manuel Eusebio Sánchez). (Km-3). Ag. Slabbed by NGC MS 67 WINGS APPROVED (Top pop). Gem iridescent toned coin. This is a true wonder coin, beautiful beyond belief. Highest ever graded for any 1 real of the Central American Republic.

Ex Jess Peters.

Ex Lissner Collection 1/8/2014, lot 1703: Sold for $7,000 USD.

This coin is exempt from any export license fee.

Starting Price: 5,000 €

* * *

To view the lots of this auction, visit the www.tauleryfau.com website.