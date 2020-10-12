Tauler & Fau E-Auction 66 World Coins Vol VI features 402 lots and closes Tuesday October 13 beginning at 4:00PM (CEST). The sale features an interesting selection of World Coins: US Coins, Germany, Austria, France, Great Britain, Haiti, India, Italy, Mexico, Low Countries, Peru, Russia, Switzerland, Medals, Large Lots and much more……..

Including Videos for selected lots that you might enjoy at www.taulerfau.com

LOT 2063United States5 dollars2006San FranciscoS. (Km-395). AuSan Francisco Old Mint. Slabbed by PCGS as PR69 DCAM. Est…600.

LOT 2123FranceLouis XIIEcu d´or au soleil. (Fried-323). Au3,47 g. Almost XF. Est…500.

 

 

LOT 2044United States1/4 dollar1893. (Km-115). Ag6,22 g. Chicago World’s Exhibition. Very scarce. AU. Est…450.

 

LOT 2007Germany. Nurnberg1 thaler1765. (Dav-2494). (Km350). Ag28,01 g. Beautiful patina with some original luster remaining. Almost XF. Est…500.

 

LOT 2061  United States2 1/2 dollars1926. (Km-161). (Fried123). AuSlabbed by NGC as AU 58. Scarce. 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Est…600.

To view the lots in this auction, Visit the Tauler & Fau Website

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.