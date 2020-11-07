By Tauler and Fau ……
Tauler and Fau’s E-Auction 69 – Fall Selection features 800 lots of Greek, Ancient Spanish, Roman Republican and Imperial, Visigothic, Andalusian, Medieval, Spanish Monarchy, Centenary of the Peseta, and World Coins, as well as Medals, Banknotes and Large Lots. E-Auction 69 closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, beginning at 03:00 pm (CET) exclusively online.
The catalogue is already available at www.tauleryfau.com.
This sale features several interesting specimens, such as a scarce Augustus denarius with a bull standing right on reverse; a CONSECRATIO denarius of Antoninus Pius in excellent condition; a clear overdated 8 escudos of Charles III from the Seville Mint that has some luster remaining; and an intriguing selection of “Spanish Pillar dollars” of Philip V, Ferdinand VI, and Charles III.
Also, cob collectors will find different examples of 8 reales, 8 escudos, 4 escudos, and 2 escudos cobs featuring different mintmarks.
Several highlighted lots include videos that you can also view on the website.
Some Highlights from E-Auction 69
