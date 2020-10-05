The Caranett Collection Part III - Gold Coins of Western Europe & Britain

The latest Heritage month-long auction of world coins features Part III of the Caranett Collection, with an offering of gold coins from Western Europe along with sovereign issues from the British Empire and Commonwealth. Bidding in this auction is open now at Coins.HA.com, concluding with a live session beginning at 8 PM CT on October 11.

This auction provides a scarce opportunity to own an example of the important Finnish rarity 1912-L 20 Markkaa, graded MS63 by NGC. This is a very rare variety of this date carrying the letter “L” for Johan Conrad Lihr, mintmaster; the 1912-L is significantly rarer than “S” marked coins, which by comparison are considered common in even higher grades. The currently certified population for the 1912-L is only a minute fraction of its identically-dated 1912-S counterpart.

This auction also contains an outstanding selection of 124 French gold coins, including 32 Louis D’Or issues. Among the numerous highlights of this offering are:

