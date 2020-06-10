Heritage Auction’s latest Month-Long auction features the Walczak Collection, a collection of Canadian silver minor coinage that truly has something for every numismatic budget. Bidding on this auction is ongoing, with the live auction scheduled for 8PM CT on Sunday, June 28.

A coin that has attracted a great deal of attention already is the 1870 No LCW 50 Cents. Presently, the PCGS census reports that only three coins of this variety have been certified at the Mint State level ‐ this example, an MS63 coin, and the MS64+ coin from the Canadiana Collection that we sold for $70,500 USD in our 2016 April CICF auction.

The 1906 “Small Crown” 25 Cents, noted as one of the keys to the series, remains incredibly difficult to acquire as fine as the PCGS AU58 example in this collection, as those that are typically offered have been heavily circulated. At present, this remains the only coin certified by PCGS in this grade, with three additional examples certified in this near-mint grade by NGC. We sold the sole PCGS MS62 coin as part of the Cook Collection in August of 2019, realizing an impressive $38,400.

And while a single coin even finer (MS63 NGC) exists, this coin clearly resides in the condition census and is worthy of center placement in its next collection.

A few additional highlights include:

