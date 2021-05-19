Top Pop 1935-S Buffalo Nickel Featured in Stack's Bowers June Costa Mesa Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……

Produced toward the end of the Buffalo nickel series and with a relatively generous mintage of 10,300,000 coins, the 1935-S was well-positioned for a high rate of survival in Mint State.

However, the soft striking detail typical of many earlier San Francisco Mint issues also haunts the 1935-S. As such, coins grading MS-65 and MS-66 are more challenging to locate than one would assume. Above this level, the 1935-S becomes a conditional rarity with perhaps fewer than 200 Superb Gems known.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to offer one of the best from this exceptional group graded MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC as lot 1403 in our June 2021 Costa Mesa Auction. It is a lovely example, with peach and violet toning at the centers and powder blue and gold at the borders. Both sides are enhanced by intense frosty mint luster, a full strike, and near-pristine surfaces. This magnificent Top Pop specimen is tied with only nine other coins at PCGS. Approval by Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) emphasizes the specimen’s superior quality.

This exceptional 1935-S nickel will be featured in our June 2021 Showcase Auction hosted at the state-of-the-art auction gallery in our new Costa Mesa, California headquarters. The June sale arrives on the heels of our record-setting auctions in March and April that saw combined prices realized above $60 million (USD). With seven lots from these events exceeding $1 million, the numismatic market clearly remains strong heading into the summer auction season.

