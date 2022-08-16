As part of their sale of the Red Copper Collection, GreatCollections is offering collectors the opportunity to bid on an outstanding top population 1951 Deep Cameo Proof Lincoln Cent graded as PR67 DCAM by PCGS. As the highest grade for the type, this coin is a true rarity. As so much more than a placeholder, this coin is sure to garner lots of attention and collectors should be aware that bidding on this top population Proof cent coin ends Sunday, September 4, 2022, 4:25:24 PM Pacific Time (7:25 PM Eastern).

At the time of publication and with 20 days remaining, the highest of 34 bids stands at $13,000 USD.

While in non-Cameo finish the 1951 Proof cent is common up to PR 66, coins graded higher are much harder to find. Similarly, with a Cameo finish, it is easy to obtain examples up to PR66. However, in PR67 Cameo or higher, they are much scarcer. Additionally, the 1951 is by far the rarest and hardest example to find in DCAM of the 1950 to 1958 series. In fact, PCGS lists only one example, this specific coin.

Mint workers in 1951 were quite careful, and 1951 Proof Lincoln cents are known to be fully brilliant and rarely display the unofficial satiny finish seen on many of the earlier 1950 Proof cents. This particular coin is fully lustrous with sharply struck details. The field’s clean bright copper coloring accentuates the frosted devices making this coin a true gem, an all in all spectacular example.

This 1951 DCAM cent was originally sold by the United States Mint as part of that year’s Proof Set. Since the mintage of these proof coins was tied directly to the demand for the annual proof mint sets, there was a total of 57,500 proof cents struck. These coins were then sealed in individual cellophane sleeves, stapled together, wrapped in tissue paper, then placed into a small square cardboard mailing box for sale. These sets were sold via mail or by approved vendors for $2.10 ($29.93 adjusted for inflation).

This lot is part of the well-known, award-winning, Red Copper Collection. As one of the most comprehensive registry sets of Proof Lincoln Cents, this collection took nearly 50 years to assemble. As the finest set of Proof Lincoln Cents ever assembled, it is comprised of 97 high-grade coins – all of which are going on display at this year’s ANA World Fair of Money in Chicago from August 16 to 20. They will be exhibited at table 1105.

The collection is also available for viewing by appointment at the Irvine, California headquarters of GreatCollections.

Design

Designer Victor David Brenner’s portrait of the beloved former president Abraham Lincoln depicts the president from the shoulder up. Lincoln is dressed in a period suit and is wearing a bow tie. Brenner’s initials “V.D.B.” appear in Lincoln’s shoulder truncation. At the top of the design, wrapping around the rim is the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST”. “LIBERTY” appears behind Lincoln’s neck, on the left side of the coin. The date 1951 appears slightly lower, in front of Lincoln’s portrait, on the coin’s right side. There is no mint mark.

Brenner’s “Wheat Cent” reverse. Two sheaths of wheat wrap around the right and the left side of the coin. At the top of the design, the motto “E ·PLURIBUS · UNUM” wraps around the rim. ONE CENT is inscribed in large letters, sans serif, the bottom arm of the E extends beyond the arm at the top. The middle arm is recessed. Beneath, in the same font but in smaller type, is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The edge of the 1951 Lincoln cent is smooth or plain.

Bidding ends on Sunday, September 4, 2022, 4:25:24 PM Pacific Time (7:25 Eastern).

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.