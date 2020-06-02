Top Pop Proof 1958 Franklin Half Dollar Featured in Stack's Bowers June 2020 Santa Ana Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The Proof 1958 Franklin half dollar is a modern rarity that presents a severe challenge to specialists seeking the highest grade levels. With only 875,652 Proof half dollars struck, the 1958 is the lowest mintage issue from the second half of the series, which would eventually reach a height of 3.21 million coins struck in 1962.

While common in low grades, it is a significant condition rarity that faced issues with both production quality and preservation. Writing in 2011, series specialist Rick Tomaska points out that “probably only 200 to 300 examples survive in deep or ultra cameo. Most of these grade between Proof-65 and Proof-67” and “Few … grade as high as Proof-68 DC/UC.” Modern certified populations confirm this assertion, with most examples listed below Proof-67 Ultra Cameo and just a few dozen known at the Proof-68 UCAM level.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to offer an exceptional Proof-69 Ultra Cameo (NGC) 1958 half dollar in lot 569 of our June 2020 Santa Ana Auction. It is virtually perfect and ranks as one of the very finest known survivors. It is platinum-white and entirely free of friction. The dense, satiny luster across the devices contrasts dramatically with the heavily mirrored fields.

At Proof-69 Ultra Cameo, it is one of just five known at that level across both services, all of which are certified by NGC. None have been certified finer, making this a find for collectors that demand only the best. It represents the pinnacle of execution and preservation for the issue and will see considerable interest from advanced specialists.

This virtually flawless Proof 1958 half dollar will be offered in lot 569 of our June 2020 Santa Ana Auction, featured alongside Vermont coppers from the Q. David Bowers Collection, the Dazzling Rarities Collection, the Francesca Collection of US Gold Coins, and many other rarities.

New Dates for Next Hong Kong Auction

Fresh off the success of their monumental 10th Anniversary Hong Kong auction earlier this month, Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio has finalized new dates for their next sale focused on Chinese and other regional rarities. Previously slated for August 17-20 in conjunction with the Hong Kong Coin Show (HKCS), this auction will now take place October 5-8, 2020 and be held at the Mira Hotel as have previous Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong sales. It will not be held alongside the HKCS, which plans to retain its original August dates.

The shift in dates will allow the firm to space out the time between the two annual sales, the first of which had been postponed nearly two months due to the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Despite this postponement and the overall uncertainty that has gripped the globe, the firm was pleased to announce that their 10th Anniversary sale brought incredible results, with total prices realized achieving $13.2 million—154% of the high estimate! This extra time between spring and fall sales will allow for additional consignments to be added, ensuring that the October auction will be as wildly anticipated as the recently-completed May event. The firm has set a new consignment deadline of July 17, replacing the previous date of May 29.

