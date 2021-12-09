Top Rank PCGS Registry Sets of Half Cents and Large Cents at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1200 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 585 total lots – including 75 Vault Values and 210 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a flawless registry-quality 1888 3cN PCGS/CAC MS67+; a nice key date 1893-S $1 PCGS XF40; a low-mintage 1856-S $3 PCGS/CAC AU58; a scarce first-year SS Republic 1854-S $20 NGC AU50; and a popular territorial 1853 U.S Assay Office 900 THOUS $20 PCGS AU50.

Auction #1200 also features the #1 PCGS Everyman Registry Sets of both Half Cents and Large Cents! The near-complete half cent set is only missing one piece and the large cent collection is complete – 98 coins total. Highlights include a rare coin and holder combo 1793 1/2c PCGS XF45 (OGH Doily Holder); an early type coin 1794 Lg. Edge Letters 1/2c PCGS/CAC AU58 (C-1a) ex: Widok Collection; a choice AU 1795 LE, Punctuated Date 1/2c PCGS AU58+ (C-2a) ex: Davy Collection; a legendary example 1793 Chain 1c PCGS VG-10 (Periods); a scarce 1793 Wreath 1c PCGS AU50 (Vine/Bars); and a challenging 1793 Liberty Cap 1c PCGS F12 (S-13, R-4).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, December 19.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: