Top Registry Set of Lincoln Cents Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1215 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values, over 250 No Reserve Lots, and nearly 55 Washington Quarters recently deaccessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is an original 1800 10c PCGS/CAC AU50; a tied-for-finest 1928-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+ FH ex: Just Having Fun; an incredibly preserved 1863 G$1 PCGS MS65 (OGH); a deeply-mirrored 1905 2 1/2 PCGS/CAC Proof 66; a popular 1857-D $5 PCGS MS62; and a key date 1909-O $5 PCGS/CAC AU58.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the East Tennessee Lincoln Collection. This is the #1 NGC registry set of Lincoln Cents with both PCGS and NGC coins – All 174 coins are running with NO RESERVE. Each piece in this set has been meticulously acquired and is ready for another high-end cabinet. What a great opportunity to upgrade or add to your Lincoln collection!

Highlights include a Gem key date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65 RD; a lustrous 1912-D 1c PCGS/CAC MS66 RD (OGH); a tough D-Mint 1918-D 1c PCGS MS66 RB; an affordable Mint State variety 1922 No D Strong Reverse 1c NGC MS61 BN; a stunningly attractive 1924-D 1c NGC MS65 RD; and a tied-for-finest 1930-S 1c NGC MS67 RD.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 3.

