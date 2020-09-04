Tough Date Morgan, Scarce With Rays Nickel at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The new David Lawrence Rare Coins’ Sunday Internet Auction #1134 is live and features 265 coins plus 50 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a glossy Gem Proof 1905 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC Proof 65, a lovely first year 1850 $20 NGC AU58, and a rarity 1931-D $20 PCGS MS63.

Be sure to browse and bid early. Auction closes Sunday, September 13.

Our first highlight coin is an 1867 5c PCGS MS66 (With Rays). The 1867 with rays is very desirable and much scarcer than its 1866 counterpart. This piece’s brilliant gem surfaces are boldly struck and feature bands of pastel toning along the rims of both sides making for terrific eye appeal.

The next highlight coin is a 1799 $1 PCGS/CAC AU50. Original AU Large Eagle Bust dollar type coins like this one are tough to find with CAC approval. The handsome gunmetal grey surfaces are delightfully clean and reveal nice remaining luster and tints of gold and blue-green in the protected areas. CAC-approved for quality.

Our third highlight is an 1893-O $1 PCGS MS63. This scarce and popular New Orleans Mint Morgan is one of the tougher dates in the series. The 1893 year is an incredibly popular one for collectors and are missing from many sets. This particular example offers satiny surfaces that are beautifully untoned and crisply struck.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, September 13.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry: