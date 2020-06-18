Treasure Auction 28 Consignment Updates | Nov. 5-6, 2020

As customers of our Treasure Auctions, you have probably heard that the ANA World’s Fair of Money, to have been held August 4-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been suspended. We always look forward to going to the ANA show because it allows us to see our fellow collectors and dealers plus express our shared interest in numismatics.

Since some of our consignors like to see us in person at the ANA show, here is what we can offer you to make consigning an easy process:

– We are extending our consignment deadline to August 21, 2020.

– For qualifying consignments, we will pay for your shipping costs or send you a shipping label to get your consignments to us, fully insured.

– For large collections where consultation and pick up in person is safe, beneficial and feasible, we can travel to you.

– We offer discounted, expedited grading services for coins and paper money through PCGS, NGC, and PMG.

– We are able to meet with consignors by appointment at our office in Winter Park, Florida using proper health precautions.

– If you’re planning on also buying in our auction, we can trade your consignment proceeds against your auction purchases.

– We are ready to consult with you at any point on what and how to consign by reaching us at (407) 975-3325 or office@sedwickcoins.com.

Our May Treasure Auction 27 was a fantastic success as we saw strong bidding, a very high sell-through rate of over 95%, and a record amount of new and returning bidders.

Going off that success, here are some items that our buyers are looking for in our Treasure Auction 28:

Gold and Silver Cobs

Shipwreck Coins, Ingots, and Artifacts

Rare World Coins

US Coins and Paper Money

World Paper Money (especially Latin America)

Let us help you take advantage of a great seller’s market in our next Treasure, World, U.S. Coin & Paper Money Auction. We look forward to hearing from you.

Kind regards,

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC