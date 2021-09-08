Two Chinese Pavilion Dollars in Gold at Stack's Bowers September Hong Kong Auction

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



There is an abundant selection of numismatic highlights in the upcoming fall Hong Kong auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries, which spans the end of September and the beginning of October. One area in which this fact is very apparent is an offering of not just one, but two of the dazzling “Pavilion Dollars” in gold. We presented a number of these fascinating types in silver in last fall’s sale, while also shedding light upon their origin and likely purpose. While a number of silver specimens also feature in this fall’s sale, it is two examples in gold–one with a lower reverse legend, and one without–that immediately grab one’s attention.

Both estimated at $500,000—$750,000 USD, these exceedingly dazzling examples are at the cusp of Gem status, graded PCGS SPECIMEN-64. Their immense rarity cannot be understated – this sale will present an extremely unusual opportunity to acquire each type in this highly sought-after off-metal striking. For the cabinet of one of the most advanced coin connoisseurs, this pair will not disappoint and the chance to obtain both types in the same sale is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

