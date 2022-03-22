U.S. Rarities From Zito Collection in Stack’s Bowers Spring 2022 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to present the Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito Collection, a standout offering in their Spring 2022 Official Auction of the Whitman Coins and Collectibles Expo.

The Zito Collection was formed through private transactions that began in September 1995 and ended in August 2003. During those eight years, the Zitos assembled a formidable cabinet of world-class rarities that rivals some of the greatest built in the modern era. Stored safely by the family since Dr. Zito’s death in 2005, this collection is a time capsule of very high-end U.S. numismatics at the turn of the century. It will be presented at auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in a dedicated session on the evening of Tuesday April 5, immediately following their Rarities Night session.

The Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito Collection is highlighted by an incredible pair of “pattern” 1907 Indian $10 eagles including a 1907 Wire Rim graded MS-68 (NGC) that was acquired in June 1998 and a 1907 Rolled Rim graded MS-67 (PCGS) CAC that has been off the market since March 2003. The current PCGS Price Guide value on the Rolled Rim is $875,000 USD, though industry price guides have been easily surpassed by bidders in today’s strong market. Either of these rarities on their own would signal a legendary cabinet, yet to have both appearing in consecutive lots in the Zito Collection is astounding.

Accompanying these two gilded treasures is a magnificent Specimen-65 (PCGS) 1795 Draped Bust silver dollar that is perhaps the most important survivor of the BB-52, Centered Bust variety. Plated in the 1993 Complete Encyclopedia of Silver Dollars by Q. David. Bowers, this 1795 dollar has long been recognized as significant. Stack’s Bowers Galleries previously set the auction record for a Specimen 1795 Draped Bust dollar with their $1,057,500 sale of the Pogue example in May 2016. The Zito Specimen, available for the first time since May 1996, boasts a current PCGS Price Guide value of $1,250,000 and is poised to set a new all-time record in this category.

In addition to this spectacular trio, the Zito Collection offers a tour through some of the most iconic gold issues to emerge from the Unites States Mint.

Early Capped Bust coinage is represented by a bold AU-50 (PCGS) 1795 Small Eagle half eagle, as well as MS-63 (NGC) examples of the 1799 half eagle and eagle.

A prooflike MS-64 (PCGS) 1872 eagle is tied for the finest known and a MS-64 (NGC) CAC 1860 double eagle ranks near the top of the Condition Census.

Radiant MS-64 (NGC) Round and Octagonal 1915-S Panama Pacific Exposition $50 gold pieces are offered near the end of the session, as is a nicely matched five-piece 1886 gold Proof set offered in individual lots.

The Zito Collection comprises 92 individual coins, nearly all of which reside in early holders from PCGS and NGC, including no-line NGC “Fatty” holders and many Old Green Label PCGS holders. They were reviewed by CAC in recent weeks but are largely just as Dr. Zito originally acquired them. The overall quality and eye appeal are astounding for the assigned grades, and tremendous excitement is expected when these treasures cross the auction block in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2022 Auction.

The entire Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito Collection is available for viewing and bidding on the firm’s website, with live bidding to take place on the evening of Tuesday, April 5.

For questions about the Zito Collection or to consign your collection to a future sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

