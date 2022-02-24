Upcoming Heritage Showcase Auctions Offer Rare French Coins, US Coins in Early Holders

Long Island Collection of French Coins Closes for Bidding February 27

The second Heritage Auctions Showcase installment of the excellent and wide-ranging Long Island Collection, The Long Island Collection of French Coins, finds its primary focus in milled French issues from the reign of Louis XIII to Louis XVI, with the vast majority having been graded by NGC. Bidding in this auction is taking place now at coins.HA.com, with the concluding Live session scheduled for Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM CT.

The core of the collection is undoubtedly a selection of 95 Louis d’Or Mirliton (included two Double Louis d’Or Mirliton), comprising all but perhaps a dozen known mint-date pairings, and certainly standing as one of the most complete collections of the type ever assembled – far outnumbering the holdings of Ford and Partrick, and encompassing many pieces missing from the 1971 Parke-Bernet sale of the Le Chameau cargo.

Highlights include a 1725 “palmes courtes” from La Rochelle, an MS64-graded Mirliton de Bearn of 1725, and the seemingly unpublished 1725-Y (ex. Ford). Further post-Revolution rarities comprise the second finest-certified “Hundred Days” 5 Francs of Napoleon (MS64), the finest 1808-A 20 Francs (MS65+), and an immaculate 1818-A 20 Francs graded MS66+.

Showcase Auction of Coins in Old Holders Set for March 7

Buy the slab, not the coin? Not exactly.

But the latest Heritage Auctions Showcase auction of US Coins in Early Holders focuses on those coins that have been encapsulated in PCGS or NGC holders for an especially long time. These coins have a reputation for frequently being undergraded, and the slabs themselves are popular, hence this offering. Bidding is open now at Coins.HA.com, continuing through a live session scheduled for Monday, Mach 7 at 5 PM CT.

Included are over 600 lots of coins in PCGS Green Label holders, PCGS first-generation rattler or “clacker” holders, NGC “fatty” holders, NGC Green Label holders, and even a couple of first-generation ANACS holders. 191 of the coins have received the CAC green label, designating them as among the finest of their numerical grade; another 11 bear the coveted CAC gold label, signifying that CAC believes the coin to be undergraded by at least one point.

One coin in this auction that has attracted a good deal of early attention is a 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar, Three Leaves, graded VF30 (92219) and housed in an old vintage Gen. 1.2 “rattler” holder. This coin is the B-5, BB-27 variety, which, out of 19 1795 Flowing Hair dollar die marriages, is the most plentiful, making it distinctly popular as a type coin and usually collectible in most grades with good eye appeal. This example exhibits several positive attributes for its grade, including original, uniform slate-gray and gunmetal patina, and a lack of distracting planchet adjustment marks. A few old abrasions on Liberty’s cheek and a faint toning streak that angles from the 7 in the date to star 8 serve as pedigree markers.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:

