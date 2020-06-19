The Francesca Collection by Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The Francesca Collection encompasses nearly every United States gold coin series from the early Capped Bust type through Private and Territorial issues, including Mint State and Choice Proof examples of even the most challenging types. Also featured are select rarities from the silver denominations such as Liberty Seated quarters, Morgan dollars, and several Pattern issues. It was assembled throughout the second half of the 20th century and has been held privately off the market for decades.

About the Francesca Colelction of US Gold Coins

The gentleman who assembled this cabinet was a decorated veteran of World War II, having served his country in the United States Air Force. A humble and private man, his award medals and valorous service records were only discovered after his death. His two greatest loves were said to be his family and his collection, in that order. He was an adored father who encouraged his children to show kindness and live honorably. He demonstrated a similar care and passion in his collecting, the efforts of which can be found throughout the following pages.

Many coins in the Francesca Collection were acquired from Stack’s and our other predecessor firms, and we are thrilled to present them once again to a new generation of collectors. Highlights include a Gem Proof 1897 $2.50, Mint State half eagles from 1811, 1813, and 1814/3, an Uncirculated 1797 Heraldic Eagle $10, and a Choice Proof 1883 $10. These US gold coins have been certified just recently by PCGS and NGC and are bound to draw considerable attention from a wide variety of specialists.

The Francesca Collection will cross the block TODAY in Stack’s Bowers June 2020 Auction. View lots and bid now at StacksBowers.com.

Last Chance to Consign

Did you know there is still time to consign to Stack’s Bower Galleries Official Auction of the ANA World’s Fair of Money? We are accepting U.S. Coins and World Paper Money through June 19 and U.S. Currency through June 22. Whether you are thinking of selling your entire collection, or would like to auction select pieces or duplicates, now is the time to consign. As the demand for coins and currency across all areas of numismatics continues to be very strong, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and the ANA invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity and realize top market price for your holdings in one of the best venues of the year.