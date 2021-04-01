VAM Silver Dollars in Special Stack's Bowers CCO Auction

Did You Know that Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be offering a special Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction featuring Morgan dollars and Peace dollars attributed by VAM variety? This specialty sale, scheduled to take place on April 13, 2021, at 11:00 am PDT, will offer 121 lots of silver dollars in a variety of grades.

Highlights of the sale include:

Lot 90013 – 1880/9-S Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-11. Hot 50 Variety. Medium S. MS-65 DMPL (PCGS)

– 1880/9-S Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-11. Hot 50 Variety. Medium S. MS-65 DMPL (PCGS) Lot 90027 – 1882-CC Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-2B. Hit List. Stage 3. MS-67 (PCGS)

– 1882-CC Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-2B. Hit List. Stage 3. MS-67 (PCGS) Lot 90056 – 1887 Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-12. Top 100 Variety. Doubled Die Obverse, Alligator Eye. MS-65 (PCGS)

– 1887 Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-12. Top 100 Variety. Doubled Die Obverse, Alligator Eye. MS-65 (PCGS) Lot 90083 – 1892/1892-S Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-2. Top 100 Variety. Doubled Date. AU-55 (NGC)

– 1892/1892-S Morgan Silver Dollar. VAM-2. Top 100 Variety. Doubled Date. AU-55 (NGC) Lot 90114 – 1923 Peace Silver Dollar. VAM-1D. Top 50 Variety. Late Die State. Whisker Cheek. MS-63 (NGC). CAC

We are always accepting consignments of coins and currency for upcoming auctions. If you would like to have our experts look at your collection, please email consign@stacksbowers.com.

* * *

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 85-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

