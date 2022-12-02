Sunday Auction #1251 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 625 total lots – including more than 100 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a lovely 1805 10c PCGS MS64 (4 Berries); a registry-quality 1945 10c PCGS/CAC MS66 FB; a scarce 1919-S 50c PCGS MS65+; a key date 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS65; an appealing 1806 $5 NGC MS61 (Knobbed 6); and a choice example 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS63 (Wire Edge).

This week’s Sunday Auction features the Waco Toned Morgan Dollar Collection. This is a small but mighty group of 10 incredibly toned PCGS Morgan Dollars. This level of toning always commands a premium.

Highlights include a neon-toned 1878-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS64; an old holder 1883-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS65 (OGH); a fantastic 1884-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS64+; an appealing 1885-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS65; a high-end 1885-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+ ex: Roadrunner; and a near-perfect 1886 $1 PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: Battle Creek.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, December 11.

In addition to auction highlights like the Morgan dollars and other classic U.S. coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

