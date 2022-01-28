By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



1923 $5 Lincoln Porthole Silver Certificate

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries February 2022 U.S. Currency Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction will be posted to our website soon for viewing and bidding. The sale features the Laguna Coast Collection Part 4 as well as other areas of interest, including Large Size notes.

Offered among the Silver Certificates is Fr. 282 1934 $5 in PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 PPQ. This is one of the more popular designs found on Silver Certificates and is seldom offered in this grade. This note bears PCGS Currency’s all-important PPQ qualifier for fully original paper.

Finland 1882 100 Markkaa Note

Our February World Paper Money CCO will be posted to our website for viewing and bidding at the beginning of next week. We are offering quite an array of countries this sale, so we encourage you to browse through the entire online catalog.

One treasure we are pleased to offer is Finland P-A48a 1882 100 Markkaa Finlands Bank in PMG Very Fine 25. This note was printed in Copenhagen. It is one of just three examples graded by PMG, with the other two also in Very Fine 25 holders. These early types are extremely scarce, and seldom trade hands at public auction. PMG comments “Tears, Pinholes.”

