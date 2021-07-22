Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce their Official Auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money, hosted from Griffin Studios, their state-of-the-art auction venue in Costa Mesa, California.

This offering will be remembered as a milestone in United States numismatics, highlighted by the Proof-68 (PCGS) Sultan of Muscat-Childs-Pogue 1804 Class I silver dollar, the single finest example of the “King of American Coins”. Since its mysterious appearance in a London auction in 1917, this specimen has sold at auction only once, in their 1999 sale of the Childs Collection, when the Pogue family acquired it for the then world-record price of $4.14 million. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to present this magnificent rarity to a new generation of collectors in the August sale, where it will surely find a home in another world-class cabinet.

This royal treasure is offered alongside an array of sophisticated collections that include some of the greatest rarities of the Guide Book of United States Coins. Among these, the Castle Pines Collection is one of the most important cabinets of United States gold coins offered in recent years, spanning the earliest issues of 1795 through the final official releases in 1932. Highlights include a MS-62 (PCGS) 1795 Small Eagle $5, a Proof-65 (PCGS) CAC 1879 Flowing Hair Gold Stella, an 1896 double eagle graded Proof-66 Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC, a Proof-66 (PCGS) CAC Sandblast Proof 1913 Saint-Gaudens $20, and a matched pair of MS-64 (PCGS) 1915-S Pan-Pac $50 gold “slugs”.

A virtually unprecedented offering of Jefferson nickels is presented from the George “Buddy” Byers Buckeye Collection. Under the Buckeye name, the Byers Collection holds leading rankings in numerous Jefferson nickel categories on the PCGS Set Registry, including #2 All-Time Finest in the category Jefferson Nickels FS with Major Varieties, Circulation Strikes. Bidders will find numerous absolute, strike and condition rarities, including an incredible MS-67 FS (PCGS) 1949/D-S and the unique MS-65 FS (PCGS) 1969-D.

The Silver Springs Collection is a magnificent showcase of the most popular series from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including Indian cents, Buffalo nickels, Morgan dollars, and others. Assembled with a focus on Gem and Superb Gem quality, every coin in the Silver Springs Collection has been graded by PCGS, and most rank among the finest graded by that service. Highlights include a Gem MS-65 RD (PCGS) 1877 Indian cent, an MS-66 (PCGS) 1919-D Buffalo nickel, and a Proof-66 Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1890 Morgan dollar.

A comprehensive selection of Liberty Seated coins, Barber coins, and early half dollars is presented from the Lincoln Square Collection, encompassing dimes through dollars and including the challenging key dates of each series. Highlights include a Proof-63 (PCGS) 1827/3 Restrike quarter, an AU-50 1823/2 quarter from the Eliasberg Collection, and an incredible MS-61 (PCGS) OGH) 1878-S Liberty Seated half dollar.

The Collection of a Southern Gentleman offers an incredible parade of Territorial gold coinage issued by the Bechtler family of North Carolina. Highlights include an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC K-15 (R-7) Bechtler $5 from the Eliasberg Collection, as well as a MS-62 (NGC) K-13 (R-6) Bechtler $2.50.

Exceptional classic gold and silver commemoratives will be offered from the Fort Lee Collection, the majority of which grade MS-67 or MS-67+. It includes nearly 140 examples from these series and features the most popular issues, with highlights that include MS-67 (PCGS) examples of the 1921 Alabama Plain, the 1939 Arkansas, the 1904 Lewis and Clark gold dollar, and a beautifully toned MS-66+ (PCGS) 1900 Lafayette dollar.

The Oregon Collection presents an expansive selection of California Fractional Gold coins that covers nearly 70 distinct Breen-Gillio varieties. It includes an impressive array of rarities, many of which are among the finest known. Highlights include an MS-62 (PCGS) BG-103 (R-8) Octagonal 25 cents as well as the unique BG-529A Octagonal gold $1 graded AU-50 (PCGS).

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries August auction will also feature duplicates from the record-setting Lulu Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set that realized nearly $1 million in the firm’s June 2021 Auction. This selection of duplicates represents an accomplished collection on its own and includes such rarities as a 1942 half dollar graded MS-68 (PCGS) and a 1943-S graded MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC.

Beyond these cabinets, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries event offers numerous individual rarities, including:

A magnificent gold “1818” Congressional medal awarded to Major General William Henry Harrison.

An astounding 55.48 oz Harris, Marchand & Co. gold ingot.

An exceedingly rare EF-40 (PCGS) OGH “1776” Continental dollar in Brass.

An elusive AU-50 (NGC) 1802 half dime.

A Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1827/3 Original quarter pedigreed to the Norweb Collection.

A Proof-65 (NGC) 1827/3 Restrike quarter from their Reed Hawn sale.

An MS-62+ (PCGS) 1796 Small Eagle half dollar from their Norweb sale.

A newly discovered 1794 silver dollar in AU-55 (NGC) CAC condition.

A second 1794 dollar from their 1954 Graves sale graded VF-35 (PCGS).

The finest known BB-66 1796 Draped Bust dollar graded MS-64 (NGC).

An incredible MS-62 (PCGS) 1796 Stars quarter eagle.

The finest certified 1803 Capped Bust Right $10 graded MS-66 (NGC).

An MS-61 (NGC) 1851 Humbert $50 “slug”.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2021 Auction will be available on the firm’s website www.StacksBowers.com for viewing and bidding, featuring high-resolution images, Coins In Motion animations and their user-friendly bidding platform. The Live portions of the sale will be held from August 16-21 and broadcast in high definition across a number of platforms including their website, Facebook and YouTube. The Internet-Only sessions will take place the next week, August 23-25.

For questions about bidding or to request an in-hand inspection from one of their specialists, please contact their auction services department at 800-458-4646 or e-mail info@stacksbowers.com.