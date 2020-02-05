Our third highlighted monthly World and Ancient coin auction in as many weeks features A Special Collection of Frankfurt Coins, minted for the Free City of Frankfurt before German confederation. The coins in this auction range from the small copper Heller all the way to silver 2 Taler issues and several examples of gold ducats. This auction is open for bidding now, with the Live Session scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM CT.
The centerpiece of this auction is a Proof 1866 2 Taler piece, graded PR63 Cameo by PCGS. This is only the fifth example of this issue that Heritage has offered as a Proof, illustrating the issue’s rarity in this format. This is the finer of two Cameo Proofs of this issue certified at PCGS.
Additional highlights of this auction include:
- Free City gold Ducat 1645 MS64 NGC, KM96.1, Fr-975
- Free City Taler 1772-PCB MS64 PCGS, KM251, Dav-2226
- Free City gold Ducat 1717-IIF MS62 PCGS, KM184
- Free City gold Ducat 1742 AU58 PCGS, KM199
- Free City gold Ducat 1796 MS62 PCGS, KM289
- Free City Taler 1863 MS67 PCGS, KM372, Dav-654
- Free City 2 Taler 1843 MS64 PCGS, KM329
- Free City 2 Taler 1866 MS65 PCGS, KM365
Our monthly World and Ancient coin auctions feature coins intended for collectors regardless of budget. Take a look at the offerings in this auction here.
