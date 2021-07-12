Brazilian Coins Presented in Heritage Showcase Auction

The latest Showcase auction of World & Ancient Coins from Heritage Auctions features A Special Selection of Brazilian Coins, Part III, offered entirely without reserve. This auction, a followup to our earlier offerings in July and November of 2020, features Brazilian selections for all numismatic budgets. These lots are open for bidding now, ending with a live session scheduled for Sunday, August 1 at 8:00 PM CT, exclusively through Coins.HA.com.

One of the outstanding offerings in this auction is a Pedro I 960 Reis 1827-R, graded by AU58 NGC. It was overstruck on a Minas Gerais countermarked 960 Reis, which itself was originally struck over a Charles IV 8 Reales. The 1827-R is a scarce date with a mintage of just 18,000 pieces spread across multiple varieties. This elusive specimen struck over an earlier countermarked issue displays surprisingly crisp legends in contrast against the shadows of the 8 Reales undertype, the outer registers decorated in reflective autumnal patination obscuring any signs of handling that may be present. It is tied for the finest certified with just one other, which sold in our Special Catalog auction of Brazilian Coins in May of 2021, hammering for $10,000 USD.

A few of the additional notable offerings in this auction include:

