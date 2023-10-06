Baboon Featured on Fourth Coin in African Animal Mask Series II

By CoinWeek ……



Pobjoy Mint announces the release of the fourth coin in their African Animal Masks Series II featuring the baboon. Issued on behalf of the West African country of Sierra Leone, the new series has been produced in Virenium.

There are five species of baboon, the world’s largest monkey, represented on this coin. They are scattered across various habitats throughout the world, with species largely inhabiting areas of open woodland and savannah. They range in size and weight depending on species, with the largest reaching around 40kg in weight and 47cm in height.

Baboons are noisy, sociable primates who usually live in groups of around 50 individuals, although groups of up to 300 have been known. This primate has a range of different vocalisations for communicating with each other, with over 30 distinct vocalisations including grunts and screams – in addition to a plethora of non-vocal gestures, such as shrugging and lip smacking. They exhibit many behavioural traits that are considered to be ‘human-like’ and have co-existed with human ancestors for many millions of years. The oldest baboon fossil is a skull found in South Africa that is thought to be two million years old.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on. Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals on a brand new six-coin series.

This brand new series will feature the following African Animals: Giraffe, Hippo, Antelope, Baboon, Zebra, and Warthog. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coin is presented in a capsule. A Series II collectors album is also available, sold separately.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

Get in Touch

To order this coin, call the Pobjoy Mint sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.