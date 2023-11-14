Book Hotels Now for ANA 2024 National Money Show in Colorado

Collectors and dealers are encouraged to make hotel reservations now to take advantage of special discount room rates at the historic Broadmoor resort for the March 14-16, 2024 National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado and two pre-convention seminars, sponsored by the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

Hotel booking information is available at NationalMoneyShow.com. Members of the Association are encouraged to register for the show in advance (non-members can register on-site).

“The Broadmoor is the host hotel for the 2024 National Money Show. It offers gracious hospitality and unmatched amenities in magnificent surroundings at the foot of the Rocky Mountains,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “If you are planning to attend the show, you should make arrangement now to take advantage of special discount room rates to stay at one of the most celebrated hotels in the world.”

Room reservations can also be made for those who want to attend either of the ANA’s two pre-convention seminars on March 12 and 13. The seminars are “Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins” taught by Sam Gelberd, ANA Numismatic Education Manager, and “Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Recent Chinese Made Fakes” with instructors Brian Silliman and Keith Moon.

For additional information about the seminars, visit money.org/technical-series-seminars.

The ANA has negotiated extremely favorable room rates for attendees starting at $209 per night. In addition, the usual daily resort fee of $32 per room will be waived, and overnight guests will get complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet service.

“Reservations must be made by February 3, 2024 to get the special room rates, but we encourage attendees to book now while rooms are available,” advised Kiick.

In addition to the convention and pre-convention seminars, the ANA will host a Money Museum reception and Philanthropy Award celebration on Thursday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Association’s Colorado Springs headquarters, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colo. Complimentary roundtrip shuttle service will be provided from The Broadmoor. Advance registration is required for the event and shuttles.

The National Money Show will provide collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering, extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, a live auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists.

Additional information about the National Money Show is available at NationalMoneyShow.com, by calling (800) 482-9828 or emailing [email protected].

* * *