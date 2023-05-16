Legend rare Coin Auctions 59
Buffalo Featured on 5th Coin in 2023 African Animal Mask Series

By Pobjoy Mint
Pobjoy Mint announces the release of the fifth coin in the new series, ‘African Animal Masks’, featuring the buffalo. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, it will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as the result of poaching and hunting the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action is rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of carnivorous mammals wandering in nearly every region of the continent. However, only a fraction of them remain today, their once-large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat.

The design of the fifth coin features the head of a buffalo styled as though it is an African mask with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme along with the animal’s name and value.

Buffalos are often distinguished by their unique shaped horns, primarily used as formidable weapons against predators. Both males and females are equipped with large ridged horns that grow straight out from the head, like a hook. African buffalo are incredibly tough animals and are able to withstand a multitude of habitats. Unfortunately despite this strength, Buffalo are still considered ‘near threatened’, due to the challenges they face in regard to habitat fragmentation and human conflicts.

This brand new series will feature the following African Animals: Elephant, Rhino, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Meerkat. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coin is presented in a blue Pobjoy Mint presentation pouch. A collectors album is also available, sold separately.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium
Diameter: 28.40 mm
Weight: 8.00 g
Issue Limit: 950

