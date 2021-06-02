10 Kilo Silver Coin From Perth Mint Celebrates Year of the Ox 2021

This magnificent 10-kilo silver coin celebrates the Year of the Ox, the second of 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

The Perth Mint will produce a maximum of 100 10 kilo coins on a mint-to-order basis. Production will close at the end of 2021 when the coin’s mintage will be declared.

Meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Year of the Ox Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a stylized representation of an ox with its calf. In the background, a village is depicted among mountains.

Also included in the design is a cherry blossom tree, the Chinese character for ‘ox’, the inscription ‘OX 2021’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications