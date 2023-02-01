2023 Gold Kangaroo Bullion Coins Now Available From Perth Mint

An iconic product of The Perth Mint, the gold Australian kangaroo bullion coins are a striking tribute to Australia’s most recognizable animal.

Issued as Australian legal tender, each coin in the program is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold. With coins from as small as 1/10oz ranging up to an impressive 1 kilo, the program provides outstanding convenience for all gold bullion coin buyers.

No more than 100,000 1/2oz coins, 150,000 1/4oz coins and 200,000 1/10oz coins will be produced.

Mintages of the 1 kilo and 1oz coins are unlimited.

Gold Kangaroo Coin Design

The reverse of each small gold coin portrays a kangaroo looking over its shoulder with a eucalyptus tree and grass trees in the background. The design incorporates the inscription ‘KANGAROO’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2023 year-date and the coin’s weight and purity. The reverse of the 1 kilo coin portrays the classic artistry of a bounding red kangaroo surrounded by rays of sunlight.

Each small gold coin design also incorporates the inscription ‘KANGAROO’, while the 1 kilo coin features the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO’. All coins include The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2023 year-date, and the weight and purity.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination are shown on the obverse of each coin.

The reverse of the 1oz and 1 kilo coins includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Designer

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications