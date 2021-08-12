By Bullion Shark LLC ……



American Silver Eagles have become one of the most popular silver bullion coins of the modern-day. Although many investors buy Silver Eagles for their precious metal content, many coin collectors are also getting in on the hype. There are a few main ways a numismatic lover can put together a Silver Eagle Collection.

Ungraded

The most affordable way to collect Silver Eagles is to buy them raw, or as they come from the mint. The most common collecting strategy here is to buy one coin from each year of issue starting with a 1986 Silver Eagle up until the modern-day.

Special collecting books are ideal for this type of collector as they keep the set organized and protected. Now, a collector must keep in mind that both a business strike and Proof Silver Eagle are put forth every year, besides in 2009 when no Proof Silver Eagle was struck.

A business strike set carries less of a price tag, but no one can ignore the tremendous beauty that Proof issues have to offer. The best way to put these sets together is to shop around for the best quality coin possible for each year, even if it means passing on a coin you need until you find one worthy of putting into your set.

When purchasing raw Silver Eagles, the best approach to take is to inspect each coin to make sure it is free of milk spots or other major imperfections, as this will ensure the value of the date run set. The biggest issue that collectors run into with these sets is that they tend to develop spots and toning due to reactions with the coin albums, air, and other elements. These spots can be safely removed if proper cleaning techniques are followed. This path of collecting Silver Eagles offers the collector a unique opportunity to invest in numismatics at a very low cost.

Mint State and Proof 69

Arguably the most common and wise Silver Eagle collecting strategies is to put together a date run of MS69 or PF69 issues. As all well-versed coin enthusiasts know, coins designated by the grade “69” are near perfect.

To get the best value for your dollar, it is highly advisable to purchase coins that are graded by NGC or PCGS as these are the two most reputable third-party coin grading services. However, one must realize that there have been problems in the past with Silver Eagles graded by PCGS developing unattractive milk spots, so NGC sets are sometimes preferred by collectors.

This set is slightly more expensive to put together than an ungraded one but offers the collector and investor the guarantee that the coin at hand is of the quality stated, therefore holding more numismatic value and a coin that is protected from the elements.

NGC-encapsulated Silver Eagles are sonically sealed in a durable plastic case to protect your investment from drops and developing milk spots.

Depending on your budget and the time period you wish to spend on this set, you can purchase one coin at a time or the whole set outright.

Coin dealers like Bullion Shark carry complete 1986-2016 Silver Eagles in stock at all time to simplify the process for collectors. An MS69 Silver Eagle Set can be put together for $1,300-$1,600 and a PF69 Set for $2,000+. A well-rounded coin collection or portfolio would benefit from an investment in both sets as the sets in perfect grade MS70 or PF70 do not come at such a low price tag.

Mint State and Proof 70

A perfect grade Silver Eagle collection is the most prestigious and expensive modern coin investment a collector can make. For starters, a complete MS70 set graded by PCGS is an impossible feat, as no 1999 Silver Eagle has ever been certified perfect by them, so we typically recommend a put together a set graded by NGC.

A complete 1986-2021 Silver Eagle set certified MS70 by NGC can run well over $50,000. The reason behind this is the scarcity of perfect grade, back-date American Silver Eagles. For example, a 1999 Silver Eagle in MS70 can run well over $20,000 because there are only 113 in existence.

The Proof Set is much more affordable at near $12,000. No individual coin runs more than $2,000 or so besides the key 1995-W Silver Eagle, which is just an addition to a complete set as it was not the standard Proof issue for that year.

Another collecting method besides a date run is “label collecting”. Grading companies like NGC put special labels in their slabs to make collecting more interesting for some people. This allows people to collect an endless variety of Silver Eagles at a lower price because only modern Silver Eagles have labels like the San Francisco Bridge or the West Point Star.

The price jump from MS69 to MS70 is huge for Silver Eagles, so choose wisely between the two certified options.

These are the three main methods of American Silver Eagle collecting, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Follow whichever strategy best suits your taste and budget.

