Perth Mint - Australia 2020 Year of the Mouse 10 Kilo Silver Bullion Coin

This 10 kilo silver coin, produced by The Perth Mint, celebrates the Year of the Mouse, the first of 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar mouse in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be smart, resourceful, adaptable and kind. Possessing a rich imagination and strong intuition, mice rely on quick wits and an enterprising nature to find opportunities for success in almost all endeavors.

The Perth Mint will produce a maximum of 100 10 kilo coins on a mint-to-order basis. Production will close at the end of 2020, which is when the coin’s mintage will be declared.

Meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Perth Mint Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays two mice foraging on husks of corn. Also included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘mouse’, the inscription ‘MOUSE 2020’ and The Perth Mint ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications: